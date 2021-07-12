How does the addition of Cedric Russell impact Ohio State this season and beyond?

Hot. Very hot. The answer to the question is white-hot … and then some. In all seriousness, no one in the Big Ten has a hotter seat than Jim Harbaugh, and for good reason, considering the dismal 2-4 season Michigan had last year. Now, despite the intense roars from the fan base to get rid of him, it is understandable Michigan elected to bring him back and basically blame all of 2020 on COVID-19, restructured contract and all.