SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants have traded for All-Star Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs, the team confirmed Friday. Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP and four-time All-Star has been the face of the Cubs since 2015 when he was the NL Rookie of the Year. The versatile third baseman/outfielder led the Cubs to the team’s first World Series championship in 2016. ESPN reporter Jeff Passan first announced news of the trade. The Giants traded to Chicago two prospects, outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Caleb Kilian. Bryant to the Bay pic.twitter.com/8N6zp32AgA — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 30, 2021 Bryant will qualify for...