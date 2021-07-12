Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Fortnite Reveals New LeBron James Skins

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite developer Epic Games today officially announced that basketball pro and Space Jam: A New Legacy star LeBron James will officially join the Icon Series within the video game, bringing skins, gear, and more to the title later this week on July 14th. The actual reveal today is perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in recent Fortnite history after the trial between Apple and Epic Games revealed that a LeBron James skin was in the works earlier this year followed by a leak last week that LeBron James would be the next Icon Series skin. Regardless, it is now officially official: LeBron James is in Fortnite.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#New Legacy#Nike#The Lion Pickaxe#Mvp#Tune Squad Lebron#Court#Ios#The App Store#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Apple
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Bronny proves he’s LeBron James 2.0 with monster in-game dunk

There’s no denying that the expectations are extremely high for Bronny James. After all, if you’re the oldest son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time then surely, you’re expected to fill some big shoes. Well, Bronny made quite a case for himself on Friday as he replicated an iconic dunk of his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, during a high school game.
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Brings Wife & Adorable Daughter Zhuri, 6, To ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere — Photos

Six-year-old Zhuri James had a special night out with her parents, LeBron and Savannah James, at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere on July 12. LeBron James was the man of the hour at the July 12 premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. His beautiful wife, Savannah James, was by his side for the big night, and the pair’s youngest child, Zhuri James, was also in attendance. LeBron and Savannah posed for a bunch of photos together on the red carpet, and were joined by Zhuri for a family shot, as well. Savannah looked stunning in her strapless green dress, while Zhuri was too cute in her floral frock and sandals.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trade

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is now a big three. With a blockbuster draft-day trade on Thursday, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, last night’s No. 22 overall pick, a 2024 second round and a 2028 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luis Scola In Spanish So Hard That LeBron James Had To Tell Him To Chill

Trash-talking is one of the most important aspects of basketball. Oftentimes, it isn't the performance of the player on the court, but the things he says to his opponents that help determine the outcome of the game. Basketball has seen a lot of great trash talkers over the years. But perhaps no one was more relentless in his trash-talking in the modern era than Kobe Bryant. Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive players in NBA history. And a big part of that was his ability to trash talk and get inside his opponents' heads. But sometimes, Kobe could get carried away in what he said.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAPosted by
The Independent

Space Jam: LeBron James hits back at ‘haters’ as poorly reviewed sequel A New Legacy tops the box office

Basketball icon LeBron James has responded to the “haters” of his new film, Space Jam sequel A New Legacy.The film sees James star alongside a roster of Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Speedy Gonzales.James plays a fictionalised version of himself, in the vein of Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam.Reviews of the film have been largely negative, with the film currently holding a score of just 30 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.In a two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “No one expected Space Jam: A New Legacy, considering...
NBACBS Sports

Kevin Love never made sense in Cleveland post-LeBron James; Warriors among teams that could get him for cheap

When the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Kevin Love to a four-year, $120 million extension in the summer of 2018, there was a fair bit of head-scratching going on. LeBron James had just left for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kyrie Irving was in Boston. The Cavs were very clearly headed for a rebuild, whether Dan Gilbert wanted to admit or not, and Love didn't fit on that timeline.
NBANorwalk Reflector

Review: LeBron James shoots, scores in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

LeBron James achieves the rarest of triple-doubles in "Space Jam: A New Legacy": double figures in points, rebounds and nuggets of paternal wisdom. "Is King James a bad dad?" is the somewhat surprising theme of the live-action/animation combo, which finds the NBA superstar trying to force son Dom (Cedric Joe) to be serious about basketball when what Dom really cares about is creating role-playing video games. Those competing interests blend when an evil mastermind (Don Cheadle) sucks both Jameses into a video game world where they are joined by Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny and Yosemite Sam, and pro basketball players, including Diana Taurasi and Klay Thompson, as they compete in a pimped-out, absurdly high-scoring basketball game.
NBAallfans.co

LeBron James shares his thoughts on Browns new uniforms

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have always had a unique sports relationship with LeBron James. If those fans are also fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was often adored and loved. If those fans are purely Browns fans or hold animosity for James leaving the team twice, LeBron is often disliked or hated.
NBAtribuneledgernews.com

LeBron James trolls critics after 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' opens No. 1 at the box office

Jul. 19—CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" soared over the competition at the box office over the weekend. The reimagining of the 1996 film featuring the NBA superstar in his first starring role surpassed expectations, raking in $31.65 million. Prior to the release of the movie, which is also streaming on HBO Max, Variety predicted the film would open at about $20 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy