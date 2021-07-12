Fortnite Reveals New LeBron James Skins
Fortnite developer Epic Games today officially announced that basketball pro and Space Jam: A New Legacy star LeBron James will officially join the Icon Series within the video game, bringing skins, gear, and more to the title later this week on July 14th. The actual reveal today is perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in recent Fortnite history after the trial between Apple and Epic Games revealed that a LeBron James skin was in the works earlier this year followed by a leak last week that LeBron James would be the next Icon Series skin. Regardless, it is now officially official: LeBron James is in Fortnite.comicbook.com
