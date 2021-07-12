Phase Zero: Black Widow Writer Eric Pearson Joins MCU Podcast
This Wednesday, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson will be joining ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero. The episode will begin with a breakdown and discussion of the Loki finale before a 30-minute discussion about the first movie from Marvel Studios since July of 2019. Pearson is a Marvel veteran, having written nearly half-a-dozen One Shot short films before writing Thor: Ragnarok. He was also involved with the scripts for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before heading up the team writing the Black Widow movie. The new episode will broadcast live on the ComicBook.com Twitch channel at 12pm ET on Wednesday before being uploaded to all major podcast platforms.comicbook.com
