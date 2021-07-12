Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Phase Zero: Black Widow Writer Eric Pearson Joins MCU Podcast

By Brandon Davis
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Wednesday, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson will be joining ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero. The episode will begin with a breakdown and discussion of the Loki finale before a 30-minute discussion about the first movie from Marvel Studios since July of 2019. Pearson is a Marvel veteran, having written nearly half-a-dozen One Shot short films before writing Thor: Ragnarok. He was also involved with the scripts for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before heading up the team writing the Black Widow movie. The new episode will broadcast live on the ComicBook.com Twitch channel at 12pm ET on Wednesday before being uploaded to all major podcast platforms.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Jim Starlin
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Brandon Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Espn#Mcu Podcast#Black Widow#Avengers#Wandavision#Taskmaster#Apple Podcasts#Spotify#Falcon#Espn#Nxt#The Marvel Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Apple
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
WWE NXT
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson Reacted After Being Told She'd Be One Of The Avengers To Die In Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff is getting her time in the sun with the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow. Most would agree that the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is long overdue, but it’s mostly proving to have been well worth the wait. The film, however, is still somewhat bittersweet due to the fact that, in the present-day MCU, Romanoff is deceased. The fan reactions to Natasha’s death a few years back were visceral, to say the least. But Johansson is now reflecting on how she reacted when she learned that her character would be one the heroes to die in Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesComicBook

Loki Director Says Marvel Fans Should Recognize Mysterious Spaceship in the Finale

The opening scene of Loki Episode 6 included some of the most remarkable shots of the entire series, taking fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a trip around the multiverse. Including nods to a handful of previous Marvel properties, the sequence gave fans whiplash as the camera jerked audiences around from world to world and from timeline to timeline. With one shot in particular, fans are still buzzing over the presence of a mysterious spaceship.
Movies/Film

‘Black Widow’ Suffers Worst Box Office Drop in MCU History, Theater Owners Blame Disney+

Theaters are reopening, movies are coming back… but not everyone’s entirely happy with the final result. Everything seemed to be coming up Disney when Black Widow debuted a week ago to $80 million domestic and broke pandemic box office records, which were further boosted by the studio’s purposeful inclusion of Disney+ Premiere Access rentals. This past weekend paints a slightly less rosy picture, as the Scarlett Johansson/Florence Pugh-starring Marvel flick tumbled by a staggering 67% in its second weekend of release. Relative to Marvel’s usual expectations, the numbers aren’t pretty: $26.3 million and a distant second spot to WB’s Space Jam: A New Legacy.
MoviesInside the Magic

Final ‘Black Widow’ Box Office Absolutely Dismal For Recent MCU

The Black Widow box office saga continues, as the latest Marvel movie looks to end its theatrical run. After a solid opening weekend following its July 9, 2021 debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, the Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson-led film faltered in what was referred to as the “most stunning crash” in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Studios Confirms Release Date of MCU Series with First Official Image

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. If it wasn't obvious enough, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is setting up the future heroes of the franchise and while Marvel Studios continue to play coy about a potential Young Avengers project, all signs point to yes. One of the shows that will introduce a key member of the elite team is the standalone Hawkeye series led by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Very little is known about the series but rumor has it that the project will be faithful to Kate Bishop's origin arc.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Ant-Man’ Favorite May Not Return For Marvel’s Next Installment

Even though it doesn’t release until 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already hugely anticipated. The sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) sees the return of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne to the Marvel Universe. The titular duo will be...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’: Kevin Feige Wants To See More Of Rick Mason In The MCU

Marvel architect Kevin Feige wants to see more of Black Widow character Rick Mason in the MCU. A friend of Natasha’s from S.H.I.E.L.D., Rick Mason pops up throughout Black Widow to provide the titular character with resources such as jets and safe houses. There’s some slight romantic tension between the two which ultimately doesn’t manifest. Besides being a minor love interest for Natasha, fans responded well to Rick Mason’s character because of his clever dialogue and resourcefulness. Seeing as Rick Mason has quite the character arc as The Agent in the comics, fans have been hoping that he appears as the character in the near future. During a Black Widow online watch party, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige provided his takes on the film and answered questions from fans. When asked if Rick Mason would return to the MCU, Feige replied by saying that he hopes to!
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Black Widow writer admits they didn't understand post-credits scene

Black Widow spoilers follow. Like most Marvel movies, Black Widow has an exciting post-credits scene that sets things up very nicely for the future MCU. However, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson didn't have much knowledge at all about what was planned for upcoming movies and TV series when he was asked to write the scene, so not even the scriptwriters are in on where Marvel is taking its stories.
Moviesupr.org

'Black Widow' Review With Casey

Perhaps the most anticipated summer movie of 2021, Black Widow premiered on July 9 in both movie theaters and on the Disney+ streaming platform. Directed by Australian woman Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome, 2017), Black Widow is a colossal, sexy, explosive action-adventure about the famous superspy Natasha Romanoff played by the steely Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, 2019).
MoviesPosted by
K92.3

‘Black Widow’ Writer Explains Origin of Film’s Taskmaster Twist

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow and specifically about the character of Taskmaster. You might have been able to guess that fact from the headline that reads “‘Black Widow’ Writer Explains Origin of Film’s Taskmaster Twist,” but just in case there was any uncertainty, now there is not.
MoviesGamespot

Did Marvel's Black Widow Introduce The First MCU Mutant?

When Marvel's Black Widow hit theaters and Disney+ last week, it snuck in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first mutant in the form of Ursa Major, member of Russian mutant team the Winter Guard--at least if actor Olivier Richters' Instagram post is accurate (via Uproxx). After Natasha Romanoff's peaceful, if false,...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Black Widow’ Nose Dives With Most “Stunning Crash” in MCU History

Black Widow was undeniably one of the most hotly anticipated movies of 2021. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release for over a year, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company ultimately made the decision to debut the Scarlett Johansson MCU prequel simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ Premier Access tier for an additional fee of $29.99.
Moviestrendingetc.com

Imagine The Consequences If Black Widow Would Have Released In Phase 2

Though Black Widow was set in phase 3, it was finally released in phase 4. But just imagine how things would have panned out had it been released in phase 2?. The movie is set around the timeline of phase 3 of MCU but just imagine what would have happened had it been released in phase 2, it surely would have impacted the course of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The storyline revolves around Captain America: Civil War and though fans have waited for a very long time for this solo movie of Natasha Romanoff to release, they are wondering what would have happened had it actually been released in the 2nd phase of MCU. Though Natasha had briefly discussed her life before joining S.H.I.E.L.D and the story of Red Room fans obviously wanted to know full details about the topic and therefore desperately wanted this solo movie of Natasha Romanoff.
MoviesGamespot

Every Time Black Widow Did "The Pose" In The MCU Films

We went back to every film that Black Widow starred or co-starred in, and counted every time that she did "The Pose." The funniest part of Black Widow, the latest MCU movie now in theaters and on Disney Plus, is when Yelena (Florence Pugh), emulates Black Widow's iconic pose. She doesn't go into it smoothly, however, the way Natasha does. Instead, she drops into it awkwardly and clumsily, calling attention to how impractical it is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy