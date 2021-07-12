Andy Serkis Teases MCU Return In Marvel's What If?
While certain high-profile Marvel stars won't be back for Marvel's What If…? it sounds like one of Marvel Studios' villainous actors is set to make his return. Andy Serkis, who played Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther, shared the poster for Marvel's What If…? Disney+ series via Instagram. With the poster, Serkis teased, "GUESS WHO’S BACK?!? One question changes everything." Serkis is presumably voicing Klaue in the series. But for which episode? Given his connection to Black Panther and Wakanda, the most obvious answer would be on the episodes involving characters from the Black Panther family.comicbook.com
