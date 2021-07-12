Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Five-Year Compounded Value of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Holdings

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders. Retained earnings is calculated as:

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanguard Mega Cap Etf#Compounding#Stock Prices#Etfs#Bp#Bp#Arca#Mgc#Qqq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Capital Product Partners Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 9% year-over-year to $38.9 million, beating the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the rise in the fleet size following the acquisition of three 5,100 TEU containers in February 2021 and the decrease in net amortization.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Announces $0.40 None Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of WHG stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $25.78.
StocksBenzinga

Why Silicon Motion Technology Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reported guidance figures. "We delivered better than expected revenue in the second quarter, primarily because of our focus on sales of higher-value products," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,573 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $72.00 at Craig Hallum

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,602 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Newmont worth $67,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Other institutional investors have also made changes to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Gaotu Techedu and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Holdings Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intrust Bank NA Sells 885 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksBenzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For Hingham Institution

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders. Retained earnings is calculated as:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT at $21.56

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia picked salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) as her final trade. The company is going to report earnings in few weeks and Saccocia expects a good report. Rob Sechan is a buyer of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ). Its breakeven for crude oil...

Comments / 0

Community Policy