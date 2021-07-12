Cancel
Georgia State

The Varsity opening two new locations in Georgia

Posted by 
11Alive
11Alive
 19 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. — When word got out last month that The Varsity would be shutting its doors in Athens after 90 years, many were shocked. It was the end of an era for one of the state's most iconic restaurants.

Fast forward to Monday, the restaurant announced on social media that they are opening two new locations in the area. One is in Athens.

"As one door closes, another opens!" they wrote on an Instagram post.

They said they will soon break ground on a new Athens restaurant on Parkway Boulevard and have begun site preparation for another location in Bethlehem, Ga.

"Thank you to our customers, team members and the Athens community for your support. We look forward to serving the Athens and Bethlehem communities for years to come!"

