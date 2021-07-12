REVEALED: Families of England stars had their seats TAKEN by yobs for Euro 2020 final and were victims of attempted ticket thefts at pick-up points, with one player's loved ones caught in a scary crush after fans broke into Wembley

The families of England stars were forced to escape from ticketless yobs who burst into Wembley ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

They were also the victims of attempted ticket thefts at pick-up points and frenzied queues at Wembley’s Gate G as they tried to enter the stadium.

Several family members got into the ground to find their seats were occupied by hooligans who had stormed in without tickets, on a night when the Metropolitan Police made 53 arrests at Wembley.

The son of Italy manager Roberto Mancini, Andrea, found his seat taken and watched the first half ‘sitting on the stadium’s steps’.

One England player’s relatives were caught in a crush as around 50 yobs without tickets broke in at the families’ entrance.

Others, some of whom had small children with them, described groups of men loitering by the turnstiles trying to snatch their tickets as they approached the entrance.

And at least one member of a player’s party is believed to have been verbally abused after asking a person to move from their allocated seat.

Ben Chilwell's glamorous sister Alex posted a picture with fan favourite Jack Grealish

How Wembley was stormed: Ticketless fans rushed barriers, scaled stairs and barged gates into the ground

Meanwhile, the FA are facing UEFA charges over the lawlessness that may have ramifications for the UK and Ireland bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

And the Met came under fire, with stewards left powerless to prevent thugs breaking down doors to pour on to the concourses.

Around 300 officers were at the venue, rising to 450 by the final whistle of England’s penalty defeat. But one senior officer, from a different force, described that figure to Sportsmail as ‘woefully inadequate’, amid estimates that more than 100,000 fans had gathered for the fixture.

The FA have launched their own probe into the ‘unprecedented public disorder’.