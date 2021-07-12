Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

REVEALED: Families of England stars had their seats TAKEN by yobs for Euro 2020 final and were victims of attempted ticket thefts at pick-up points, with one player's loved ones caught in a scary crush after fans broke into Wembley

By Sami Mokbel
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

The families of England stars were forced to escape from ticketless yobs who burst into Wembley ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

They were also the victims of attempted ticket thefts at pick-up points and frenzied queues at Wembley’s Gate G as they tried to enter the stadium.

Several family members got into the ground to find their seats were occupied by hooligans who had stormed in without tickets, on a night when the Metropolitan Police made 53 arrests at Wembley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5ATm_0auSbIv400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZbm0_0auSbIv400

The son of Italy manager Roberto Mancini, Andrea, found his seat taken and watched the first half ‘sitting on the stadium’s steps’.

One England player’s relatives were caught in a crush as around 50 yobs without tickets broke in at the families’ entrance.

Others, some of whom had small children with them, described groups of men loitering by the turnstiles trying to snatch their tickets as they approached the entrance.

And at least one member of a player’s party is believed to have been verbally abused after asking a person to move from their allocated seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCo2t_0auSbIv400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5JxQ_0auSbIv400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3CN3_0auSbIv400
Ben Chilwell's glamorous sister Alex posted a picture with fan favourite Jack Grealish 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFaG6_0auSbIv400
How Wembley was stormed: Ticketless fans rushed barriers, scaled stairs and barged gates into the ground

Meanwhile, the FA are facing UEFA charges over the lawlessness that may have ramifications for the UK and Ireland bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

And the Met came under fire, with stewards left powerless to prevent thugs breaking down doors to pour on to the concourses.

Around 300 officers were at the venue, rising to 450 by the final whistle of England’s penalty defeat. But one senior officer, from a different force, described that figure to Sportsmail as ‘woefully inadequate’, amid estimates that more than 100,000 fans had gathered for the fixture.

The FA have launched their own probe into the ‘unprecedented public disorder’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lit2H_0auSbIv400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00sNsR_0auSbIv400

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

218K+
Followers
83K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Mancini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wembley#Thefts#Pick Up#The Metropolitan Police#Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'He found it difficult to breathe': Joanna Burgess reveals she and her footballer husband George were struck down with Covid-19 and had VERY different experiences - as the family undergoes hotel quarantine

Joanna Burgess has revealed that she and her football star husband George Burgess were both recently struck down with Covid-19. But while Joanna, 31, experienced the illness as little more than a cold, George, 29, struggled to breathe and needed a visit from a doctor in full protective gear. 'We...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Volunteer carer, 51, believed to have caught Covid watching England play Croatia in Euro 2020 with his friends, dies after telling nurses: 'I wish I had' the vaccination

A volunteer carer who is believed to have caught Covid-19 while watching England play Croatia in the Euro 2020 told nurses he wished he had been vaccinated before his death. Glenn Barrett, 51, died in the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby on July 13, 2021 after battling the virus for three weeks.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Sophie McKinna confirms she was one of six Team GB stars 'pinged' by NHS app and forced into 14-day quarantine after trip to Tokyo... despite revealing she had returned 28 negative tests

Sophie McKinna has revealed she was one of the six British athletes forced into Covid isolation after crashing out of shot put qualifying. The 26-year-old could only manage 17.81m – 80cm down on her best – and then disclosed her preparations had been shredded when she was found to have been a close contact of an infected passenger on her flight to Japan.
AdvocacyPosted by
Daily Mail

More than 100 protesters chant 'love football, hate racism' outside Downing Street as they hold demo in support of England's black footballers who suffered racist abuse after Euro 2020 final

More than 100 protesters chanted 'love football, hate racism' and took the knee in front of Downing Street today in solidarity with England football players who were racially abused after the Euro 2020 final. Chants of 'Black Lives Matter' also rang out in London as the gathered demonstrators raised their...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Two teenagers are charged with stealing items from Wembley Stadium in a bid to give fans unauthorised access to the arena during Euro 2020 final

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the theft of items from Wembley Stadium in a bid to give fans unauthorised access to the stadium during the Euro 2020 final. Yusaf Amin, 18, of Clifford Road, Newham and Dalha Mohamad, 18, of Anglian Road, Waltham Forest, have been charged with theft by the Metropolitan Police.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Senior Met officers stopped police from using force to prevent Wembley being stormed during Euro 2020 final over fears it would tarnish the force's 'brand image', one policeman claims

A policeman who tackled ticketless fans as they forced their way into Wembley during the Euro 2020 final has accused high-ranking officers of reluctance to engage in order to protect the 'brand image'. The male Metropolitan Police officer, who has not been named, had been speaking about the chaotic scenes...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Met Police issue new appeal to find F1 star Lando Norris’s £40,000 Richard Mille watch after it was stolen amid violence at Wembley after England’s Euro 2020 final

Police have issued a new appeal to find F1 driver Lando Norris's watch which was stolen after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The Bristol-born racer, 21, was left 'shaken' after his watch, a prototype Richard Mille watch worth £40,000, which was only one of a small number in circulation, was taken.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals he is 'fit' and 'ready to play' in Liverpool's pre-season campaign after returning to full training following thigh injury that kept Reds star out of England's Euro 2020 bid this summer

Trent Alexander-Arnold has declared himself 'fully pain free' and 'fit' for the new season with Liverpool and reveals he is back in full-training with the Reds. The 22-year-old right-back was set to be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's Euro 2020 but picked up a thigh issue in the Three Lions' first pre-tournament friendly against Austria and was replaced by Arsenal-bound Ben White.
UEFAfroggyweb.com

Soccer-England FA commission independent review into Euro final disorder at Wembley

(Reuters) – England’s Football Association (FA) has commissioned an independent review to look into the disturbances during the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, the country’s soccer governing body said on Monday. The final, won by Italy in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between fans and officials...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

The FA plan life bans for yobs who broke into Wembley for Euro 2020 final with independent review set up to investigate the disorder and security breaches that enabled thousands of fans to enter stadium without tickets

The FA are planning to issue life bans from England matches and Wembley Stadium to fans identified as having broken into the ground for the Euro 2020 final. The governing body announced on Monday that an independent review, chaired by Baroness Casey of Blackstock, has been set up to investigate the disorder which overshadowed England’s attempt to win a first major trophy for 55 years.
Soccerchatsports.com

REVEALED: Luke Shaw played with BROKEN RIBS at Euro 2020 after England left-back 'picked up injury in last-16 tie' but went through the pain barrier against Ukraine, Denmark and Italy to become a standout performer... as Man United wait to assess him

England left back Luke Shaw played against Ukraine, Denmark and Italy at Euro 2020 with broken ribs, according to reports. The Manchester United left back was a standout performer for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions this summer, scoring one goal and supplying three assists in six matches. It turns out the...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

‘Wembley variant’: Fans were allowed into Euro 2020 games without proof of Covid status

Fans were permitted entry to Wembley Stadium for the last rounds of Euro 2020 without needing to prove their Covid status, The Independent has learned.The UK’s largest stadium was allowed to open at around three-quarters capacity for the semi-finals and final of the competition, meaning up to 180,000 fans could be part of the largest sporting crowds the country has seen since the introduction of lockdown restrictions last March.The news comes amid reports suggesting large numbers of fans have also contracted the virus since attending the final. So large have the anecdotal numbers been that some have taken to calling...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

‘Wembley variant’: Government urged to share Covid data from Euro 2020 final as cases soar among England fans

The Government has been urged to share Covid infection data from the Euro 2020 final immediately after swathes of England fans who attended tested positive for the virus. Fans who caught the virus at the game have dubbed it the ‘Wembley variant’, with one member of the England Supporters Travel club telling i last week that “pretty much everybody caught” Covid who was at the game and the suggestion only hundreds got it at the match would be “conservative”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy