Kingsville PD looking for theft suspect

The Kingsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man seen in the following photos, along with the red in color car.

The man is wanted for stealing items from a van parked in the Kingsville City Hall parking lot, police said.

The surveillance images were taken after 2 a.m. on July 7. A red car drives to the area of 100 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 2nd St. A man gets out of the car and walks to the northwest parking lot of Kingsville City Hall, police said.

He was seen removing several items from the van before the red car comes back and picks him up.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest and indictment of this subject, please call Crime Stoppers at 592-4636. You will remain anonymous and if your information leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) in question you can get a reward! If you choose you can call the Kingsville Police Department at 592-4311 and request to speak to the case agent, Investigator Jesus Reyes.

