FIFA

FIFA 22 kicks off October 1 on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Stadia platforms

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut platform upgrade locked exclusively behind $99 edition. While English football fans pick themselves up from the misery of yesterday’s razor-thin defeat, they can at least take heart in the news that Electronic Arts has dropped a trailer, details, and a release date for the next entry in its decades-long football franchise, FIFA 22. The mega-selling franchise returns to PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Stadia platforms on October 1, while FIFA 22 Legacy is also in development for Nintendo Switch.

