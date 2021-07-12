FIFA 22 kicks off October 1 on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Stadia platforms
But platform upgrade locked exclusively behind $99 edition. While English football fans pick themselves up from the misery of yesterday’s razor-thin defeat, they can at least take heart in the news that Electronic Arts has dropped a trailer, details, and a release date for the next entry in its decades-long football franchise, FIFA 22. The mega-selling franchise returns to PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Stadia platforms on October 1, while FIFA 22 Legacy is also in development for Nintendo Switch.www.destructoid.com
Comments / 0