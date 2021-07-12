FIFA 22 kicks off October 1 on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Stadia platforms

The beloved FIFA game franchise is finally getting a much-needed gameplay overhaul this year's addition to the series, FIFA 22. While many of the previous releases have been met with criticisms that the new editions haven't done much to change or improve upon years prior, FIFA 22 is bucking the trend, thanks to technology known as Hypermotion. Apologies in advance for the horrible pun, but this could be a real game-changer for the FIFA franchise as it establishes itself on next-gen consoles.