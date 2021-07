Staking added to Chrome extension and Theta mobile wallet soon. Users must stake at least 1,000 tokens to be eligible for a reward. With the new feature of live 1-click staking in the Theta (THETA/USD) Web Wallet, users can delegate their coins to stake to Guardian Nodes run by the community, which have been volunteered for use, Theta Labs wrote. About a dozen Theta community members have volunteered to whitelist their nodes in the Theta Web Wallet, making it easier to earn staking rewards (TFUEL rewards) than ever. Theta wants to achieve a staking rate of over 60% thanks to the new development.