2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Live stream, time, how to watch online, participants, bracket, odds

By Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Major League Baseball will continue the 2021 All-Star Game festivities in Denver with the Home Run Derby at Coors Field. This year marks the first All-Star Game and related festivities since 2019. The 2020 edition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 Home Run Derby field...

www.cbssports.com

Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian furious over Shohei Ohtani strikeout call

Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees face steep price tag for potential trade target

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman needs to decide before the July 30 non-waiver trade deadline. Cashman has been linked on multiple occasions to Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo. And those reports make sense. The Yankees need an outfielder, preferably one who hits left-handed, and Gallo checks off both of those boxes.
MLBPosted by
NESN

J.D. Martinez Had Nickname For Shohei Ohtani When He Met Angels Star

J.D. Martinez is constantly marveling at Shohei Ohtani. Given the opportunity to meet him, the Boston Red Sox slugger cashed in on the opportunity to share the nickname he has for the Los Angeles Angels star. “I said, ‘Oh, Babe Ruth. Nice to meet you, too,'” Martinez said Monday, via...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as designated hitter

Ohtani bat second and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against Oakland despite a sore thumb which will keep him from pitching for a few days. The Angels didn't expect the injury to prevent Ohtani from hitting, but it's still good to see it confirmed. The issue doesn't seem to be particularly serious one, as he's in the mix to start as soon as Monday.
Valley Stream, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream native pitches in All-Star Home Run Derby

Chuck Ristano Jr., the pitching coach of Notre Dame’s baseball team and a Valley Stream native, shared a big-time moment with Trey Mancini, first baseman for the Baltimore Orioles, as the two teamed up for the Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver on July 12, part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities.
MLBthecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes home run No. 37, extending MLB lead

A starting pitcher now has five more home runs than anybody else in Major League Baseball. Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani cranked his 37th dinger of the season during Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies. And it was a crucial blast in the game. The Angels trailed...
NFLBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Reports Before 2021 All-Star Game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on Tuesday night. While the annual game is a celebration of baseball's biggest stars, it also marks the unofficial start of the playoff push. The All-Star game also begins the countdown to the trade deadline, which will arrive on July...
MLBthefocus.news

Who are Shohei Ohtani's parents? Family inspired baseball star's dreams

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most exciting players in baseball, being described as a “once-in-a-century talent”. The 27-year-old star is MLB’s most accomplished two-way player since Babe Ruth. He is hoping to shine at this year’s All-Star Game (Tuesday, 13 July 2021). Ohtani has found his feet in America,...
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.

