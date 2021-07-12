Hideo Kojima doesn’t like calling Death Stranding: Director’s Cut a ‘Director’s Cut’
Kojima Productions’ dystopian delivery adventure Death Stranding is getting a rerelease on PlayStation 5, which will be known as Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. That’s a name that one might think that Death Stranding game director, writer, and designer Hideo Kojima would appreciate, but no. Kojima says that he’s not really on board with the concept of a “Director’s Cut” of Death Stranding, a description that he argues is better reserved for film, specifically when creatively compromised by outside factors.www.polygon.com
