Hideo Kojima doesn’t like calling Death Stranding: Director’s Cut a ‘Director’s Cut’

Ghost of Tsushima is a game with a big world to explore and plenty to do, but the base game could always use more hanging out with animals and just having a good time. Luckily, developer Sucker Punch has noted this and is making a change. The upcoming Director’s Cut will take Jin Sakai to a place called Iki Island, where he’ll explore his past and resolve some traumas. When he’s not busy with all of that, he can take the time to just vibe with some cats, deer, and monkeys.