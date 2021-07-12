Heavy Rains Drench Mills/San Saba Counties

As of 11:00 am Monday, heavy rain was ongoing over much of Mills and San Saba counties, including San Saba and Goldthwaite. Flood Advisories have been issued for both counties due to rain totals of 1 to 3 inches. Movement of the rain is slowly toward the east. Storms are continuing to develop to the west of the line over the Brady area. Flooding is a threat over the northern Hill Country and Central Texas this afternoon. The Brownwood area is also expected to receive rain, possibly heavy, this afternoon. Most rain should end by sunset. The radar image shown was as of 10:55 am.