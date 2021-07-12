Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

2021 NHL Draft Scouting Report: Kent Johnson

By Dave
Posted by 
Blue Seat
Blue Seat
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 NHL Draft order is set, for now. Barring any trades, the NY Rangers will be selecting #15 overall. While the 2021 Draft is deemed “weaker” than the 2020 and 2022 drafts, it is still a draft with solid players available. The Rangers actually have a good situation, where they aren’t picking in the top-ten in this draft. There will be many options at #15, and the scouting report on Kent Johnson is a solid skater and playmaker who is already making waves at Michigan.

blueseatblogs.com

Comments / 0

Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
135
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://blueseatblogs.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Ny Rangers#Drafts#Nhl Draft Scouting Report#The Ny Rangers#Dobber Hockey#Hockey Prospecting#The B1g#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

More thoughts on Jack Eichel and the Rangers

For the first time in two weeks, it’s a slow day for the Rangers. The only news that impacts them is that Jack Eichel’s camp has requested a trade again, which favors the Rangers. Eichel’s doctor was also on with Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts Podcast, explaining the operation Eichel wants versus the operation the Sabres want to give him. It’s a great listen and really gives great insight into the actual details from a real doctor, as opposed to social media doctors and doctors in the comments.
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

Rangers acquire Ryan Reaves from Vegas

The NY Rangers have acquired forward Ryan Reaves from Vegas in exchange for a 3rd round pick. This shouldn’t be a shock, even if it wasn’t really needed. This was inevitable, to be honest. Reaves isn’t overly good anymore, but he does fill a specific role. The one thing to keep in mind is that Reaves does have history with Gerard Gallant, so both know each other well.
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

Brooks: Latest Eichel offer doesn’t include Filip Chytil

Per Larry Brooks, who has returned from his vacation with a vengeance, the latest Rangers offer for Jack Eichel does not include re-signed center Filip Chytil. This checks out, as it was unlikely the Rangers would have re-signed Chytil just to trade him. That doesn’t mean he won’t be included in a deal, it just means the Rangers are more reluctant to include him.
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

Without big ticket move, trading Pavel Buchnevich was pointless

On the surface, the NY Rangers traded top line winger Pavel Buchnevich for peanuts. The return of Sammy Blais and a 2nd round pick has been widely panned as a bad trade for the Rangers. But this trade goes beyond just the surface. Following the trade, Rangers GM Chris Drury sold the trade as clearing much needed cap space. Given the news that the Rangers were going to walk away from Buchnevich at arbitration regardless, it seems the Rangers made up their minds long before asking about Buchnevich’s contract demands. They lost all leverage even before trying to trade him. Leverage aside, this was a move made for one reason: A big ticket trade. Without that big ticket trade, the Pavel Buchnevich trade was pointless.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on Jack Eichel Trade Market, Nick Ritchie and More

As NHL free agency continues to unfold, Jack Eichel's situation with the Buffalo Sabres remains one of the more intriguing storylines. Theoretically, the three-time All-Star should be one of the more attractive trade targets for teams looking outside of free agency. However, asking price and concerns over his health have prevented a deal to this point. Eichel has been dealing with a herniated disk in his neck and has advocated for disc replacement surgery. The Sabres don't agree with that plan, which has created a disconnect between player and organization.
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

No, Tom Wilson hasn’t actually broken the Rangers

It’s been a funny and a lazy narrative. The running joke has been that Tom Wilson broke the Rangers and has single-handedly altered the Rangers trajectory and future. It’s easy to make the connection, with the Rangers getting Jarred Tinordi and Ryan Reaves as face punchers this offseason. Add that to the “tougher to play against” mantra and the Pavel Buchnevich trade, and you have yourself a narrative. But once you step away from the emotions of it all, Tom Wilson really hasn’t done much to alter plans. In fact, this was likely in the cards from the start.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Bruins looking to trade Jake DeBrusk

Earlier in the year NHL trade rumors were floating around that the Boston Bruins were looking at trading Jake DeBrusk. At the NHL trade deadline the Vancouver Canucks had interest in a trade but nothing ever materialized. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff is reporting DeBrusk was healthy scratched multiple...
NBABleacher Report

Jericho Sims' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

After spending their first three draft picks filling out their backcourt depth, the New York Knicks pivoted to the frontcourt with the No. 58 selection on Thursday, grabbing big man Jericho Sims out of the University of Texas. Sims had a solid college career, averaging 9.2 points 7.2 rebounds for...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

How Drafting Adam Larsson Has Helped Rebuild New Jersey Devils Defense

Remember the 2011 NHL entry draft? The New Jersey Devils were coming off the short-lived John MacLean era and valiantly tried to salvage their 2010-11 season under Jacques Lemaire but were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 1996 in the last week of the season. It was a season without Zach Parise, who only played a handful of games due to injury. Lou Lamoriello and the Devils found themselves in the NHL Lottery Draft for the first time since 1996.
NHLPosted by
Blue Seat

Sabres overplay hand – Eichel requests trade (again)

Whatever leverage the Buffalo Sabres thought they had has quickly disappeared. As more and more teams drop out of the Jack Eichel sweepstakes, his camp has formally requested a trade (again) following whatever that press conference was yesterday. The Sabres overplayed their hand with their demands, and it came back...
NHLchatsports.com

New Avalanche scouting director ready for challenging NHL draft: “With mystery comes opportunity”

The NHL entry draft always comes with plenty of question marks, but this weekend’s figures to be even more challenging than most. Many amateur leagues around the world played shortened seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some like the Ontario Hockey League didn’t play at all. In-person scouting was curtailed because of international travel — particularly to Canada — so video and word-of-mouth often replaced live viewings.
HockeySports Illustrated

Leafs Director of Scouting Lilley on 2021 NHL Draft Class

Toronto Maple Leafs Director of Scouting John Lilley talks about the team's selection process and the challenges they had this year with certain leagues not in action during the 2020-21 season. THE HOCKEY NEWS MAGAZINE. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy