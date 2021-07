Freeform’s supernatural drama Motherland Fort Salem is currently airing its second season with no word yet on whether the show will continue into a third. That show first debuted in March 2020 and only pulled mediocre ratings in its first year, averaging a 0.10 score based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic. It still received a second season nod, but it returned this Summer with even lower ratings, so far averaging only a 0.06 score. The same-day numbers may not be as important for this show seeing as it skews to a younger audience and will likely make up slack in digital viewing on Hulu and the Freeform app where episodes stream the next day. However, the Nielsen numbers do act as a leading indicator and I have moved this show to Bubble status.