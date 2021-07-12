Keep Your Clay Masterpieces Safe with the Best Pottery Wheel Bats
Not all bats can fly. Also known as a batterboard, a pottery wheel bat is a thin slab of wood, plaster, or plastic used to support pottery forms while you throw. Because the bat piece can be lifted from the wheel head, there’s no need to directly handle your clay piece and risk distorting its shape. Pottery bats come in a range of materials, shapes, and sizes. Circular pottery bats usually cover the full wheel, but square bats take up less space on your shelves. Plastic bats are sturdy, but Masonite and Medex (both types of wooden boards) expand and contract with your pottery. Whatever your preference, we’ve got you covered. Browse our roundup of the best bat options below.www.artnews.com
Comments / 0