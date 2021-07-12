Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Keep Your Clay Masterpieces Safe with the Best Pottery Wheel Bats

By The ARTnews Recommends Editors
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not all bats can fly. Also known as a batterboard, a pottery wheel bat is a thin slab of wood, plaster, or plastic used to support pottery forms while you throw. Because the bat piece can be lifted from the wheel head, there’s no need to directly handle your clay piece and risk distorting its shape. Pottery bats come in a range of materials, shapes, and sizes. Circular pottery bats usually cover the full wheel, but square bats take up less space on your shelves. Plastic bats are sturdy, but Masonite and Medex (both types of wooden boards) expand and contract with your pottery. Whatever your preference, we’ve got you covered. Browse our roundup of the best bat options below.

www.artnews.com

Comments / 0

ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bats#Plastic#Pottery#Penguin#Medex#Adapter#Wonderbat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Related
DesignPosted by
ARTnews

Start Your Next Masterpiece With the Best Unprimed Canvas for Stretching

Canvas is a versatile, sturdy material that takes well to both acrylic and oil paints. Though stretched canvas first appeared in 14th-century Italy, the material was used only rarely by painters at the time; wooden panels remained the most common painting surface. Today, of course, canvas is very widely used in painting and is available in a variety of weights and weaves. Some come primed, but it’s much easier to stretch unprimed canvas because the raw surface presents a looser weave. In shopping for canvas, look for material that takes gesso well and has a good balance of strength and stretchiness—and browse our selection of the best unprimed canvas products, below.
Home & GardenPosted by
SPY

The Best Minimalist Backpacks for Keeping Your Style Simple

There are plenty of backpacks for men that are loaded with technical features, zippers galore, and enough clips, straps and dangly bits to make a whole other backpack out of. And while these features can be handy, they’re not always aesthetically pleasing. That’s why minimalist backpacks are a popular option for the stylish traveler or urban commuter. Characterized by a sleek design and few extraneous details, the best minimalist backpacks will have a stylish look that doesn’t immediately scream “first day of middle school” or “summitting Half Dome.”
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

8 best shoe racks to keep your hallway neat and tidy

Shoe racks are one of those things you don’t know you need until you’ve experienced the satisfaction of lining up all your pairs in a pleasing, orderly queue.While the best shoe racks are practical items, they don’t have to come at the expense of style. There are plenty of contemporary designs on the market at the moment that can help add a little touch of interior magic to an unloved corner of your home, while also keeping things neat and tidy.When looking for the best shoe rack for you, there are a few things to consider. The first, of course,...
ElectronicsPosted by
ARTnews

The Best Tabletop Magnifiers Keep You Focused on Your Work

Reduce eyestrain and increase your ability to execute precise, detailed work with a tabletop magnifier. Perfect for needlepoint, embroidery, illustration, beading, soldering, scrapbooking, and much more, a tabletop magnifier is a valuable tool for crafters of all ages and abilities—especially those who find themselves with a headache after sustained periods of work. Most magnifiers are equipped with LED lights and an adjustable arm, but beyond that the variations are many. Browse our selection of the best options below.
Interior DesignCosmopolitan

The Best Couch Slipcovers to Keep Your Sofa Lookin' Pristine

Whether your couch is old, new, or just in need of a refresh, a washable slipcover is a great solution for keeping your sofa well-protected. I'm just sayin', it's v easy for spills and general wear and tear (especially if you have pets!) to find their way onto your beloved couch. And re-upholstering whole-ass pieces of furniture can cost you a pretty penny. But good thing couch covers exist!
Lifestylehealththoroughfare.com

Best Portable Freezers To Keep Your Summer Goodies Cool

Freezers are old inventions. They have been around for nearly a century. However, they served us well throughout history, and they got increasingly better as technology progressed over time. Still, the core concept remained the same for the most part – A freezer is a box where you put food...
LifestylePhotofocus

Quick tips for keeping your photo gear safe at the beach

As we enter the heart of summer, you might find yourself spending more time at the beach. As photographers, we love to bring our gear with us everywhere we go. If you’re not careful, the beach can be a deadly place for your expensive camera and lenses. Below are a...
ApparelPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Sunglass Straps to Keep Track of Your Shades

Sunglasses fall off. And they get scratched. And they break. Worst of all, this seems to happen whether they’re on our face, hung on a shirt, stashed in a pocket or on top of our heads. Luckily, some of the best sunglass straps can help. You’ve probably seen sunglass straps before. Sometimes called eyewear retainers, the simple strip of fabric connects to the arms of your glasses behind your head. This lets you hang your shades around your neck when not in use and provides a safety net in case your sunnies fall off while on your face. Sunglass straps are a...
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

Perfect Your Pottery With the Best Tool Sets for Ceramics

Pottery making requires more than just a wheel and a block of clay. To shape your vessels, imprint them with creative etched designs, and trim rims so they’re perfectly even, you’re going to need some tools. The most commonly used implements in ceramics are ribbon tools, which are used to cut away clay; ribs, for perfecting your pot’s shape; needle tools, for piercing and etching; and molding tools, which come with a range of head shapes to create a variety of contours. Whether you’re looking for implements of one particular type or are in the market for a fuller array of tools that includes extras like sponges and an apron, we’ve got you covered. Browse our roundup of the best sets below.
Food & DrinksPopular Science

Best wine chiller: Keep your vino at the perfect temp every time

The carry handle makes this pick perfect for parties or entertaining. Some didn’t receive the included strainer. The adjustable shelves allow for easy customization. This pick does come at a higher price tag than other options. Best wine chiller sleeve. Vinglacé Original Wine Chiller. Pros. Unlike other picks, this one...
ApparelPosted by
The Independent

13 best baby snowsuits to keep your little one warm and snug

We all have an idyllic vision in our minds about snow. Friends and families quickly wrapping up warm, keen to throw snowballs, ride sledges and build snowmen with tinkling laughter and rosy cheeks.Not once in these visions do people pause or scrabble about to find something warm to wear. This is because they are prepared. They have warm outerwear to hand from October through to March just in case. And the little ones all have snuggly snowsuits.Kidswear brand Frugi’s head of design Jeni Bolton says: “When looking for an all-in-one suit for little ones, at Frugi we always suggest buying...
Home & GardenPosted by
The Independent

9 best steam cleaners to keep your floors sparkling

For a really deep clean without chemicals, it’s time to harness the power of steam. Perfect for germ-free floors and sparkling kitchen worktops and windows, steam cleaners give amazing results from not much effort. Trust us, you'll be looking around to find the next item to clean – they're strangely satisfying to use.We tested a selection of widely available steam cleaners, from small handheld units to full-on floor cleaners. We looked for models that gave quick-drying results after use and came with a selection of accessories to measure up which had the best tools for the job.Our chosen finalists were...
Home & Gardentheinfatuation.com

The Best Small Wine Racks To Keep In Your Apartment

Our favorite modular, countertop, and wall-mounted storage solutions. In an ideal world, you’d store your wine in a wine cellar. Specifically, a cool, dark wine cellar (excessive warmth and sunlight can damage wine) with a moderate amount of humidity to keep your corks from drying out. A nice wine fridge also works.
LifestyleMessenger

Keep summer safe

Summer is a time for backyard adventures, bike rides, camping trips, cookouts, sports games and so much more. Summers are meant for making memories, but sometimes, along the way mishaps happen. Nevertheless, during summer it is our goal to keep you out of the emergency room and participating in the events you and your family and friends enjoy.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

9 Creative Ways to Heat Your Pool This Summer

While a dip in the pool can be a refreshing way to cool off on a hot summer day, water temperatures in the 70s can leave you shivering and searching for the warmth of a towel. Although preferences vary from person to person, pool temperatures in the 80s strike a happy medium: warm enough to be enjoyable for most children and adults, yet not quite warm enough to promote the growth of algae and bacteria.
Designers & Collectionshomecrux.com

Deborah Czeresko Creates Unique, Sneaker-Shaped Glass Vases

There are a variety of art pieces made from glass available in the market but glass vases are one of the most popular items. They come in different shapes, sizes and designs to match the varied needs of homeowners; however, American artist and designer Deborah Czeresko has come up with glass vases that you’ve never seen before.
LifestylePosted by
SPY

The Best Crease Guards and Protectors To Keep Your Shoes In Like-New Condition

Any sneakerhead or shoe lover can tell you that keeping your sneakers and shoes in their best condition requires a lot of effort. Given the shape and bend of your feet, it’s only natural that your shoes experience wear and tear as they accommodate the motion of walking throughout the day. One of those first noticeable signs is the dreaded crease or bend that appears across the toe box of your shoes. And, although there’s little you can do to prevent your foot from bending, there is, luckily, a simple solution to make the creasing of your shoes a little less prominent: crease guards or crease protectors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy