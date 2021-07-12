17-year-old hospitalized after being shot in face in Akron

An 18-year-old man is in custody following a shooting in Akron over the weekend that that left a 17-year-old in critical condition.

The shooting happened July 10 in the 1000 block of Derbydale Road.

When police arrived, officers found the 17-year-old and administered first aid. He had been shot in the face. EMS arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was last known to be in critical condition.

A second shooting victim showed up a short time later at the hospital.

Police said an investigation into the shooting indicates that a large gathering occurred at an apartment complex and an altercation led to the shooting.

Sincere Baker, 18, was later located and arrested. Police said they found two guns in his possession in a vehicle when he was taken into custody.

According to police, Baker told officers that he "fired the guns in the air" during the incident.

Baker is charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and discharging firearms, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to police and court records.

Authorities are working to determine if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

