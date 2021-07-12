Dual-Ended Nail Polish Tubes

There's nothing worse than spending time (and money!) on intricate nail art or a fresh manicure—only to have one of your nails break or split. Weak nails are all too common, and can be the result of normal wear and tear, nutritional deficiencies, or damage from nail treatments like gel, shellac, acrylics, and more. Plus, we can't pretend we didn't try to be our own nail tech last year, and all that amateur buffing, filing, and endless soaks in acetone for DIY removals were not kind to our natural nails. Luckily, the solution is as simple as a single swipe or pill. Topical nail strengtheners work by delivering vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid straight to the nail in the form of a clear polish. You can double down on the results by taking an ingestible nail supplement, too. Ahead, the 9 we love.