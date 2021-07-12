Keach Family Library giving away 500 free books this weekend

A local library is giving away free books this weekend.

"We have a lot of surplus books to give away," said a post on the Nueces County Public Libraries.

Anyone interested can fill up to two bags or boxes, with books at the giveaway this Saturday. Patrons must supply their own bags or boxes.

Crystal Drillen, Assistant County Library Director says this is the first time they have ever done this and that they do have some popular books up for grabs, while supplies last. Drillen also says reading books is popular these days.

"People are reading more books nowadays," says Drillen. "They are eager to get a book in their hands."

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Betty Jean Longoria Meeting Room at the Keach Family Library, 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd. Robstown, Texas 78380.

The only thing wrong with the books is that there is a line across the barcode stamped with a "withdrawn" label.

Nueces County Public Libraries