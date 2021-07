This year’s Mad Marathon, the 10th one, is slated for September 12 with a full weekend of events wrapped around the race. The Mad Marathon, Mad Half & Relays, will take place in-person and are now being put on by a new nonprofit, Mad Valley Sports. Race founder and spokesperson Dori Ingalls said that Mad Valley Sports is now in the process of fundraising to cover the costs associated with the events. The fundraising goal is $65,000.