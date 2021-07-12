Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares Russell 2000 ETF

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago

On Monday, shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $225.49. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Put Option#Bid Price#Ishares Russell 2000 Etf#Iwm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Capital Product Partners Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 9% year-over-year to $38.9 million, beating the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the rise in the fleet size following the acquisition of three 5,100 TEU containers in February 2021 and the decrease in net amortization.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $72.00 at Craig Hallum

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Sells $249,021.60 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $9.79. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksBenzinga

Understanding ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SILJ) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $14.29. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Edwards Lifesciences's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $111.6. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Eldorado Gold's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $9.23. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Monolithic Power Systems's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $447.25. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Erytech Pharma Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.42% to 34,936.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.75% to 14,667.14. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.53% to 4,395.57. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,751,040 cases with around 612,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,572,340 cases and 423,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,839,360 COVID-19 cases with 554,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 196,684,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,199,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock rose 2.14% to $2.62. This security traded at a volume of 179.8K shares come close, making up 1.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $490.2 million. Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved upwards by 1.19% to $2.55. The market value...
StocksBenzinga

Why Shares Of Power Integrations Are Rallying On Friday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company late Thursday reported a 69% year-over-year increase in revenues, while EPS of $0.83 came in above the consensus estimate of $0.75. ''This growth reflects significant market-share gains and the impact...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Silicon Motion Technology Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reported guidance figures. "We delivered better than expected revenue in the second quarter, primarily because of our focus on sales of higher-value products," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO...
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia picked salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) as her final trade. The company is going to report earnings in few weeks and Saccocia expects a good report. Rob Sechan is a buyer of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ). Its breakeven for crude oil...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,484 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy