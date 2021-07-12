Cancel
Stocks

Analyzing Jumia Technologies's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago

Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $24.97. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

