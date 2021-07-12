Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Abby, Armen are hoping for forever homes

By Northeast Times
Posted by 
NorthEast Times
NorthEast Times
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abby is a 5- to 6-month-old, small pitty-mix. Abby is housetrained, sleeps through the night, is a great leash walker and knows basic commands. She loves toys and bones and thrives on a good walk and some playtime. She loves people and all dogs. Like a typical puppy, she uses her mouth to communicate. She is currently learning no to do that but will need an experienced person to work on puppy manners. Abby is a super sweet, extremely smart and sensitive girl who deserves a forever home with a fully fenced-in yard, older kids and no cats. Email delcodawgs@yahoo.com for an application if you think this sweet, energetic girl could be right for you. ••

northeasttimes.com

Comments / 1

NorthEast Times

NorthEast Times

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

News for Philadelphia, PA

 https://northeasttimes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#Animals#Cat#Toys#Northeast Animal Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
News Break
Vaccines
Related
AnimalsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Non-shedding Teddy Bear Puppies

Adorable, NON-Shedding, cavachon puppies! (Cavalier King Charles/bichon cross) Currently 5-pounds. Full grown weight between 15-20 pounds. Very sweet, loving personalities!!! $1000 Pups are vet checked, microchipped, UTD on vaccinations. We also give a lifetime (10-year) Health and Temperament guarantee. Pups raised indoors around children and other pets. They have started potty training and crate training! Less work for YOU! Call or text 330-892-8895 or visit our website at pipersposhpuppies.com for more pictures and video, or to schedule an appointment. We accept cash or credit card.
AnimalsNewsweek

Great Dane Has Adorable Reaction to Being Ignored by Owner

When a dog owner decided to ignore her Great Dane in a TikTok video, the pet's reaction was so sweet that it has melted hearts online. The footage, which was shared to the app by Olympus Great Danes, shows a dog named Apollo sat on the sofa next to a woman.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Lovely Little Girl’ is Looking for a New Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is WINNIE. I am a spayed female, blond and white Yorkshire Terrier and Chihuahua – Long Haired. The shelter staff think I am about 1 year and 3 months old. I have been at the shelter since Jun 27, 2021.
PetsPosted by
Simplemost

Missing Dog Returned Home And Rang Doorbell To Be Let In

Come fireworks season, dog owners have to watch out that their hearing-sensitive canines don’t split when explosions start. Luckily when one pup ran away from home after being startled by a neighbor’s early Fourth of July firecrackers, she found her way back. Since it was the middle of the night,...
Petsalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Nancy the Chihuahua: Cuddles, Snuggles, Love

Five-year-old Nancy is looking for a friend who can help her explore the world. This young Chihuahua can be shy at first, because she knows that it can take a while for friendship to blossom. But when it does, be prepared for cuddles, snuggles and a whole lot of love. Nancy's close friends can count themselves lucky!
Petsrestonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Lucy, a suspected part Maine Coon who loves bonding with people

This week’s Pet of the Week is Lucy, a suspected part Maine Coon who loves bonding with people. Here’s what her friends at Fancy Cats Rescue Team had to say about her:. Lucy is a sweet girl who likes to purr. She’s a longhair domestic who was rescued out of a box at 7 weeks old. She is now 3 years and 3 months old and weighs in at 9 pounds. Because of her size, markings and a meow that is often more of a “trill” than meow, she may be part Maine Coon. She’s been raised in an adult household, purely indoors, and has not been around other animals very much. I’ve been told she is timid around other fur babies in these situations.
PetsAlamosa Valley Courier

Part 2 for this week: Countour Animal Shelter dogs

These are the other beautiful dogs who are waiting for the right people to come along and take them to loving, committed, forever homes. Emelia is a calm and loving, Husky/Shepherd mix. She is playful and affectionate and loves “butt scratches.” She likes to go for long walks and will let you pet her all day long! She is looking for a secure home that will let her be an involved family member.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Bobbi and the Strays on July 9

In this week's Paws & Pals, Bobbi and the Strays presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Known as Lovable Lenny, because he is so affectionate, this 1 1/2-year-old Australian Shepherd mix is also very smart. He loves to be kept busy playing ball, learning new tricks and going sightseeing. He would be best in a home with a fenced in yard and active family.
Petstheleadernews.com

Eating grass may not be gross to pets

We’ve noticed that both our cat and dog often like to go outside and eat grass. Why do they do this and is it something we should be worried about?. What you’re seeing your cat and dog doing is normal behavior. Dogs and cats eat grass for a variety of reasons and, in small amounts, it shouldn’t cause a problem. But just for fun, let’s go over the whys of grass eating in pets.
Carter County, TNelizabethton.com

Animal Shelter doing everything to find animals a forever home

Carter County is home to many things: great sports, a rich history, and kind people. However, the county is also home to a large population of animals who are without homes. This is where the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter and Director Shannon Posada come in. The shelter is home to many cats and dogs alike, and the number is only getting higher.
Burlington, VTmychamplainvalley.com

Forever Home: Meet Deacon!

Boys & Girls Club hands out $100,000 in scholarships. All U.S. Senators representing our region vote to open debate on $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill. Vermont National Guard wins Soldier of the Year, advances to next Best Warrior Competition. Hobbes Remembrance Day: first canine radio show host. Partnership between New York...
Brunswick, MEWPFO

Bonded cats looking for forever homes at Midcoast Humane

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- There are so many special animals that these animal shelters care for and today we got a chance to meet a few today who are looking for a forever home. This is Pumpkin and Toothless. They are a bonded pair and so incredibly sweet. They are one...
Pets8newsnow.com

Kiwi the cat needs a forever home

The Nevada SPCA is holding Kidney Cat Yoga this Saturday at Happy Earth Market between noon and 1. For more info visit the Nevada SPCA.
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Dogs waiting for nearly 1 year at Ohio shelter find forever home

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — After nearly a year at the Licking County Humane Society, two bonded pups have found their forever home. 5-year-old Donna and 4-year-old Karan arrived at the Humane Society in summer 2020. The pair spent 347 days waiting for their perfect home. The Humane Society describes...
Montgomery County, NYNEWS10 ABC

Puppy with cancer needs forever home

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Love-able dog Rocky at the Montgomery County SPCA was recently diagnosed with cancer and is now looking for a new home. What would you do if you had 1,416 days to live? That is the heart-breaking question the staff at Montgomery County SPCA had to ask resident Rocky this week.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Lily Bug is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to Lily Bug. Lily Bug is one of many adoptable pets at the Animal Services Center, located at 1207 Hatton Road. You have to be 18 or older...

Comments / 1

Community Policy