DTLR, one of the country’s most successful lifestyle retailers with more than 240 stores in 19 states, recently announced the recipients of its first ever HBCU Scholarship Program. The scholarship awarded a total of $10,000 to five high school seniors from across the country who plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate program at an HBCU. Each scholarship recipient received $2,000 toward the 2021-2022 school year.