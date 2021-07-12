UK Baseball commit Jackson Merrill taken by San Diego Padres in first round of MLB Draft
The Bat Cats will miss out on one of its top commits. During the first round of Sunday night’s 2021 MLB Draft, Jackson Merrill, a class of 2021 Kentucky Baseball commitment, was drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 27th overall pick. A 6-foot-3, 195-pound shortstop from Severna Park, Maryland, Merrill is ranked by Perfect Game as the 96th best player from his class and the second-best Wildcat pledge. MLB.com ranked him as the 79th best available prospect.kentuckysportsradio.com
