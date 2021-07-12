Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

UK Baseball commit Jackson Merrill taken by San Diego Padres in first round of MLB Draft

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bat Cats will miss out on one of its top commits. During the first round of Sunday night’s 2021 MLB Draft, Jackson Merrill, a class of 2021 Kentucky Baseball commitment, was drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 27th overall pick. A 6-foot-3, 195-pound shortstop from Severna Park, Maryland, Merrill is ranked by Perfect Game as the 96th best player from his class and the second-best Wildcat pledge. MLB.com ranked him as the 79th best available prospect.

kentuckysportsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Uk#Uk Baseball#2021 Mlb Draft#Kentucky Baseball#The San Diego Padres#Perfect Game#Mlb Com#Mlbdraft#Padres 1st Round
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBchatsports.com

Padres trade rumors: Craig Kimbrel a target for San Diego

Craig Kimbrel, Chicago Cubs closer, is a Padres target. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports. The San Diego Padres front office is just like the rest of us, so when drawing up a list of dream trade candidates Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel was likely pretty high up. The Padres are...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Mailbag: MLB Trade Deadline Edition

Some serious, some not so much. We took our best stab at your questions regarding the Detroit Tigers and the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline. The Detroit Tigers figure to be fairly quiet this MLB Trade Deadline, but the recent winning streak and come-from-behind victories may change the club’s tune about taking this opportunity to acquire talent now for the future.
MLBsandiegocountynews.com

Padres exchange two players for Washington Nationals Daniel Hudson

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have acquired right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-hander Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley, San Diego Padres said Friday. In 31 relief appearances this season, Hudson has posted a 4-1 record with a 2.20 ERA (8 ER, 32.2...
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Trade Jake Marisnick to the San Diego Padres

While you were distracted by the big deadline trades of Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Trevor Williams, and Craig Kimbrel — while perhaps still dealing with the hangovers losing Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Chafin, and Joc Pederson — the Cubs quietly completed another trade just before the bell rang. Outfielder Jake...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres Must Overcome Adversity to Claim Postseason Berth

If the San Diego Padres are going to claim a postseason berth, then they must do baseball’s simplest act: play winning baseball. That means pitching more consistently and hitting better in the clutch. Thankfully, there is plenty of baseball to be played in 2021 for the Padres to overcome the adversity suffered in the first half of the regular season.
MLBauroraadvertiser.net

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (42-48) host the San Diego Padres (54-40) for the second game of their three-game series at Nationals Park Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Padres vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions. San Diego's lineup raked...
MLBsandiegocountynews.com

Padres acquire Jake Marisnick from Chicago Cubs

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have acquired outfielder Jake Marisnick from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitcher Anderson Espinoza, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager A.J. Preller said Friday. In 65 games this season, Marisnick is batting .227 (29-for-128) with six doubles, three triples, five home...
MLBWTOP

San Diego Padres to visit the Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres (56-42, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (41-55, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Miami and San Diego will square off on Thursday. The Marlins are 22-21 on their home...
MLBwvsportsnow.com

WVU Pitcher Jackson Wolf Signs with San Diego Padres

West Virginia baseball’s highest-drafted player from the 2021 MLB Draft has officially signed with an MLB team. Former WVU ace Jackson Wolf has signed an under-slot deal with the San Diego Padres for $300,000 — the value of the player picked in his position is roughly $438K, which will allow the Padres more flexibility when signing other draftees.
MLBcbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Adam Frazier To San Diego Padres

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres. In return for Frazier and cash, the Pirates got infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-handed pitcher Michell Miliano. So far in the 2021 MLB season, Frazier leads the league in hits.
MLBchatsports.com

Padres reportedly in talks to acquire 2B Adam Frazier from Pirates

The Padres are once again making moves at the trade deadline as San Diego is reportedly set to acquire Pittsburgh’s All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier in a deal that will send Tucupita Marcano, Michell Miliano, and Jack Suwinski to the Pirates. As of right now, neither team has confirmed the...
MLBlemoncitylive.com

Jesús Aguilar Helps Marlins Edge Out the San Diego Padres

Miami, Florida – Jesús Aguilar provided plenty of arepa power, helping the Miami Marlins edge out the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Colombian Heritage Night. Despite giving up a pair of longballs, Braxton Garrett had a very effective outing striking out 10 batters through seven innings of work. The southpaw...
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Braves-Padres suspended game to resume Sept. 24 in San Diego

The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres will finish their suspended game from last Wednesday on Sept. 24 in San Diego. The second game of a split doubleheader in Atlanta was suspended due to weather in the middle of the fifth inning, with the Padres ahead 5-4. The Braves were the home team -- and they'll remain the home team when they resume the game at Petco Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy