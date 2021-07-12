Cancel
Casper, WY

2021 Pine Bluffs Girls Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 19 days ago
It was an up and down season for the Pine Bluffs girls basketball team and this is a program that is used to winning and winning a lot. The Hornets entered the 2A East regional tournament as a #1 seed but left as the 4 seed. Their win over Wright propelled them into the state tournament which was followed by losses to Lusk and Moorcroft.

