Olivia Jade Reacts to ‘Gossip Girl' Reference to Mom Lori Loughlin Going to Prison

By Chrissy Callahan
NBC Chicago
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Jade Giannulli has a short and sweet message for the HBO Max writers who decided to reference her mom's prison stint in an episode of the "Gossip Girl" reboot. Over the weekend, the 21-year-old shared a TikTok video of herself watching a scene from the show's premiere. During the short clip, Giannulli shakes her head in annoyance as the characters talk about her mom, Lori Loughlin, participating in the college admissions scandal.

