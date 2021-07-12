Olivia Jade Reacts to ‘Gossip Girl' Reference to Mom Lori Loughlin Going to Prison

California cool! Summerland lasted only two seasons, but it launched many of its actors into stardom and continues to be a memorable show for its fans. The WB series, which ran from 2004 to 2005, centered on Ava Gregory (Lori Loughlin), who became the guardian to her two nephews Bradin (Jesse McCartney) and Derrick Westerly (Nick Benson) and her niece Nikki (Kay Panabaker) after their parents died in a tragic car accident. The Westerly kids left their home in Kansas to live with their aunt in Summerland, California.