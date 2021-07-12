Madonna & Her Daughters Excitedly Cheer After Son David Banda, 15, Scores In Soccer Game – Watch

Shutterstock

Madonna is one proud parent! The music icon gleefully cheered on son David Banda when the teen scored a goal during a soccer game on July 11.

Madonna, 62, is always there to support her children. The “Like a Prayer” songstress couldn’t be a prouder parent when son David Banda, 15, scored a goal during his soccer game (or football game, as they say in England) on July 11. Madonna attended the game with her daughters Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone, 8, and shared a video to Instagram of the foursome excitedly cheering on David from the sidelines of the game.

In the video, Madonna was dressed in a casual black T-shirt and black trousers and could be heard shouting “Let’s go David Banda!” in support of her son. Mercy also shared the love to her sibling, yelling, “That’s my brother!” After David scored a goal for his team, Madonna and her girls went crazy on the sidelines in celebration. The music icon captioned her post: Soccer Goals. Thanks for a great game! Now its the Finals! Go Italy.” And Madonna was sure to be thrilled again later that evening, when Italy bested England in the Euro 2020 Final.

Madonna is a proud parent to six children. In addition to David, Mercy, Estere and Stella, all of whom she adopted, the singer has a son, Rocco Ritchie, 20, from her marriage to ex-husband Guy Ritchie and a daughter, Lourdes Leon, 24, from her former relationship with Carlos Leon. And despite being the “Queen of Pop,” Madonna always takes time out of her busy schedule to spend time with her kids.

Madonna with daughter Lourdes (Photo: Shutterstock)

In May, Madonna similarly attended one of David’s soccer games and cheered enthusiastically from the sidelines. That time, she brought along her twins and 27-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. In an Instagram post shared after the game, during which David scored another goal, Madonna called the family outing her “Best Mother’s Day” as she congratulated her son on his performance. David also gave his mom some love as he approached her and wished her a “Happy Mother’s Day” as the pair shared an adorable hug. So sweet!