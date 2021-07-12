Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘In The Heights’ Director Jon M. Chu On The Epiphany That Changed His Career: “I Wanted To Explore My Cultural Identity Crisis”

By Stevie Wong
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The visceral reaction was almost instant. In 2008, Jon M. Chu was working on his big directorial feature debut Step Up 2: The Streets, when his choreographer Luis Salgado invited him to New York to watch a Broadway musical he was in called In the Heights. “I’d never heard of Lin- Manuel Miranda, but when I saw it, my jaw dropped on the floor,” Chu recalls, “This show spoke so deeply to me, a Chinese from the bay area, not Latino or from Washington Heights, and yet it felt so close to home, because I knew what it was like to be raised by not just your parents, but your aunties, uncles and neighbors.”

deadline.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
George M. Cohan
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Michael Caine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Heights#Identity Crisis#Cultural Identity#In The Heights#Chinese#Latino#Holograms#Singaporean#Asian#Animaniacs#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Jillian Share Joins eOne As Co-President Of Film Production

Entertainment One has hired Heyday and Legendary production veteran Jillian Share as Co-President of Production, Film. Share starts on August 2 and will work with eOne’s President of Production, Film, Zev Forman, in overseeing the division’s day-to-day activities. Both executives report to Nick Meyer, eOne’s President of Film. EOne’s upcoming...
MoviesDeadline

‘Vivo’ Trailer: First Look At Netflix & Sony’s Animated Musical Adventure Pic Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have unveiled the trailer for Vivo, the anticipated animated film starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, which premieres globally on August 6. The musical adventure pic—featuring original songs by Miranda—centers on his character Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (or rainforest “honey bear”) who spends his days playing music with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos).
Moviesmxdwn.com

Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, and Jonathan Hadary to Star in Spielberg Film Based on His Childhood

According to Variety, Steven Spielberg has added a list of actors to portray a new generation of the fictional family at the heart of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of The Fablemans. Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (Ordinary People, Independence Day), Jeannie Berlin (The Heartbreak Kid, Succession), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (Mad About You, American Horror Story) and Jonathan Hadary (Veep, Girls5eva) will play the older relatives of a young aspiring filmmaker (Gabriel LaBelle, The Predator) who is loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood living in Arizona.
Moviesramascreen.com

First Behind-The-Scenes Image of Neil Marshall’s THE LAIR Starring Jonathan Howard, Charlotte Kirk, Jamie Bamber

I’ve received this announcement of Neil Marshall’s new horror action thriller film – THE LAIR – featuring newly announced cast Jonathan Howard, Charlotte Kirk and Jamie Bamber. Highland Film Group is handling worldwide rights. Principal Photography underway in Hungary. Check out further details here below including the first behind the scenes image featuring Neil Marshall at work. Photo Credit: Réka Valkai.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy