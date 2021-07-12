Cancel
Jacksonville, AL

Angel VIP 2021 Pool Party

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 19 days ago
Angel VIP 2021 Pool Party

Friday, July 16, 2021

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Event by Amy Angel Team – Keller Williams Realty Group – Real Estate Professionals and Elizabeth Davis Snapp 501 Alexandria Rd SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265 Duration: 2 hr As a perk of being part of our VIP Group, you gain access to our events throughout the year! This one is a pool party and we are so excited! It is going to be a fun event with Kona Ice, Pizza, Games, prizes, and more! Click here to sign up
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090b4aada72ea75-angel1 Our sponsors make it happen!-
Kyla Whitmore- Success Mortgage
Curvin Roofing
East Alabama Home Inspections
Helping Hands Estate Sales

For more information please contact the organizers.

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

