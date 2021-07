CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been a project long in development. The superstar has been in development on this movie for the better part of a decade and now, with filming complete, the big DC Comics adventure is one step closer to finally being real. However, while most people know who Dwayne Johnson is they don't know the character of Black Adam nearly as well. But hearing Johnson's description of the character is likely to get those people very excited, and possibly looking forward to future dream match ups.