For Purpose Recycling debuts recycled ocean plastic utility belt

By Katherine Gallagher
Inhabitat.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiming to put an end to ocean plastics while creating income opportunities for those who collect it, Australia-based company For Purpose Recycling is launching a unisex utility belt made of recycled ocean plastic collected from beaches of Indonesia. Each belt funds the prevention of 10 kilograms worth of plastic waste from entering the ocean (the equivalent of 50,000 single-use plastic bags), all while improving the lives of local community members.

inhabitat.com

