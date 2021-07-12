Bob Gulardo, 90, of Jefferson
Funeral Services Bob Gulardo, 90, of Jefferson, will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Union Cemetery, St. Charles, IL. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson or the Floyd Brown American Legion Post #11 in Jefferson, IA.
