Barbie announces Naomi Osaka doll before Tokyo Olympics

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 19 days ago
Iconic doll maker Barbie is going to release a doll in the likeness of Olympic tennis player Naomi Osaka and it is available for preorder before the Tokyo Olympics begin later this month.

This isn’t the first time Barbie has honored the tennis star.

Back in 2019, the company made a one-of-a-kind Osaka doll to mark Barbie’s 60th anniversary, CNN reported.

For this year’s doll, which will be available to fans of Osaka and Barbie alike, the tennis phenom worked with the designers, Essence reported.

Osaka selected the doll’s outfit that is based on the Nike outfit she wore during the 2020 Australian Open. The doll also has a replica Yonex racket. The doll was designed by Carlyle Nuera, the company said on its website.

It also has a photo of Osaka that bears the quote “Don’t compare yourself to anyone because the path that you’re on is yours and yours only,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

“It’s such an honor to be part of the Barbie Role Model series and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world,” Osaka told Essence’s Girls United. “I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible!”

Osaka started playing professional tennis in 2013 and was the first Japanese player to win a major title in a singles match in 2018.

She was born in Japan but moved to the U.S. when she was young, the Times reported.

She has won four Grand Slam single titles, but stepped down from the French Open for mental health reasons, The Los Angeles Times reported.

She also didn’t compete at Wimbledon but is slated to appear at the Olympics.

The doll will retail for $29.99 and you can preorder it now. It is scheduled to ship on Aug. 15.

The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23 and run through Aug. 8.

©2021 Cox Media Group

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

