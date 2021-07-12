NC man accused of torturing animals, posting videos of abuse online, police say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after investigators say they’re able to connect him to numerous videos showing him abusing and killing small animals.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says Caleb Daniel Dewald, 19, is charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.

Authorities say the sheriff’s office received a tip via CrimeStoppers that a Winston-Salem resident was trapping, torturing, and killing small animals and posting videos of it on social media platforms.

After investigating, authorities arrested Dewald and charged him with 4 counts of Felony Animal Cruelty, a Class H Felony.

ENC HERO: INVESTIGATOR OF PUPPY MILL BUST HONORED BY THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE U.S.

Dewald appeared before the Magistrate and was given a secured bond of $7,500.00 with a preliminary court date set for July 29.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact authorities directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.