Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth County, NC

NC man accused of torturing animals, posting videos of abuse online, police say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N58eR_0auRsHZV00

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after investigators say they’re able to connect him to numerous videos showing him abusing and killing small animals.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says Caleb Daniel Dewald, 19, is charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.

Authorities say the sheriff’s office received a tip via CrimeStoppers that a Winston-Salem resident was trapping, torturing, and killing small animals and posting videos of it on social media platforms.

After investigating, authorities arrested Dewald and charged him with 4 counts of Felony Animal Cruelty, a Class H Felony.

ENC HERO: INVESTIGATOR OF PUPPY MILL BUST HONORED BY THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE U.S.

Dewald appeared before the Magistrate and was given a secured bond of $7,500.00 with a preliminary court date set for July 29.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact authorities directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.

Comments / 3

CNN

CNN

589K+
Followers
88K+
Post
494M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wlos#Crimestoppers#Winston#Felony Animal Cruelty#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
CNN

FBI now assisting APD in Piedmont Park murder investigation

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms to CBS46 that it is assisting the Atlanta Police Department in the murder of Katie Janness at Piedmont Park. Janness, 40, was found dead just after 1 a.m. Wednesday inside the park after not returning home from a walk with her dog, Bowie. She was found by her life partner, Emma Clark, who went looking for her when she did not answer her phone.
CoronavirusPosted by
CNN

Here's why you're waiting months for that couch you ordered

New York (CNN) — Get ready to wait months, maybe even into 2022, for that new sofa to arrive at your doorstep. Delays on furniture deliveries have already been frustrating during the pandemic, and they're about to get much worse. The newest problem for furniture sellers is the increase in...
Women's HealthPosted by
CNN

Ob-gyn associations recommend all pregnant people get vaccinated against Covid-19

(CNN) — Two leading organizations that represent obstetricians and gynecologists recommended Friday that anyone who is pregnant should be vaccinated against Covid-19. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) said their recommendation is based on evidence from thousands of people who were pregnant that the vaccines are safe to be used during pregnancy. The associations also cite the country's low vaccination rate and the recent increase in cases.

Comments / 3

Community Policy