Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 94

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OTJW_0auRs0eP00

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Search crews scouring the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building have recovered four more victims of last month’s deadly partial building collapse, raising the death toll to 94, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday.

“Our team has continued as ever to work diligently to make progress on the collapse and to recover the remains and bring closure to the families as quickly as we possibly can,” she said at a news briefing. “Through search and recovery, we have confirmed additional victims.”

Of those so far recovered, the mayor said 83 have been identified and 80 next-of-kin notifications have been made. Cava said work to identify victims is ongoing.

“The process of making identifications has become more difficult as time goes on and the recovery, at this point, is yielding human remains,” she said. At this still in the recovery process, we must rely heavily on the work of the medical examiner’s office. They’re undertaking technical and scientific processes to identify the human remains.”

As of Monday, officials said 222 people have been accounted for, while 22 others remain “potentially unaccounted for.”

The 12-story Champlain Towers South partially collapsed in the pre-dawn hours of June 24, as many of the building’s residents were sleeping. Authorities said 55 of the building’s 136 units collapsed during the incident.

Crews have searched for signs of victims nearly nonstop since first responding to the incident before 2 a.m. on June 24. Efforts have been paused several times due to inclement weather, and once to allow for the demolition of the part of the building left standing as a tropical storm approached the region.

The cause of the building collapse remains under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
409
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfside, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Government
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy