Opinion: Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympics ban runs far beyond failed drug test

By ShaCamree Gowdy
Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me be the first to say: Sha'Carri Richardson's decision to smoke marijuana while training for the Tokyo Olympics was not a good one. No one is saying her actions, which proved to be her downfall as she was ultimately banned from the Olympics due to a failed drug test, were right. I'm also not saying she shouldn't have faced some sort of discipline, but I think we can all agree that she did (and still does) deserve to run in a race she trained so hard for.

SportsPosted by
The Spun

Alex Morgan Has A Message For Sha’Carri Richardson

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is among those to react to the controversial suspension for U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Richardson, the winner of the 100m dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials, has received a 30-day suspension for testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. The...
SocietyPosted by
BET

Sprinter Gabby Thomas Says ‘Black Boycott’ Of Olympics ‘Really Hurts’

Gabby Thomas is disappointed at the growing trend of Black people talking about boycotting the Tokyo Olympics due to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension. On July 6, the Olympic Games-bound sprinter wrote on Twitter, “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year. There are so many black athletes who have put in YEARS of hard work for this moment- myself included. We want your support.”
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Rihanna Shades Tokyo Olympics With Funny Response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s Photo

Ever since Olympic hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for THC, support and encouragement have come from all over. Most recently, Rihanna decided to pop into Richardson’s Instagram comments and take a little shot at the Olympics. For those who remember, Richardson took the gold at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the women’s 100m. After a positive drug test for THC, a banned substance in track and field, Richardson’s Olympic dreams were dashed aside.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Sha'Carri Richardson: World Anti-Doping Agency Claims The U.S. Consistently Pushed For Cannabis Prohibition, Is Anyone Surprised?

The beat goes on as agencies play the blame game while the fastest woman in the world is still sitting out the 2021 Olympics. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issued a public response to a cascade of reactions from U.S. Government officials regarding Sha’Carri Richardson’s disqualification from the Tokyo Olympics due to state-legal marijuana use.
Celebritiesfox5ny.com

‘Let me run’: 6-year-old girl imitates US track star Sha'Carri Richardson

DETROIT, Mich. - Six-year-old Rosie White was inspired to dress up as U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson after she saw the runner on the news. In a video posted by Rosie’s mom, Kenya, Rosie sprints down the street before introducing herself in character as Richardson. She’s decked out in an orange wig, a running bib, long nails and a running outfit — similar to how Richardson looked at the Olympic trials.
SportsBleacher Report

Olympic Track and Field 2021: Women's 100M Medal Winners, Times and Results

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson Herah captured her second straight gold medal in the women's 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday with a winning time of 10.61 seconds, an Olympic record, at Japan National Stadium. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (10.74) earned the silver medal, while Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (10.76) will...
SportstheScore

What Richardson's marijuana ban means for Tokyo 100m and beyond

Rules are rules, so Sha'Carri Richardson doesn't get to sprint in Tokyo this week. Buckled by her biological mother's death, one of the world's fastest women consumed marijuana at the United States Olympic trials, where she sped to victory in the 100m in 10.86 seconds on June 19. She got caught. A suspension was levied, an Olympic dream denied.
Sportsstudybreaks.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Isn’t the First Dubiously Disqualified Olympic Candidate, but Will She Be the Last?

The incredibly talented athlete’s plight is the symptom of decades’ worth of discrimination toward Black women in sports. Fiery-haired sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson set the sports world ablaze with her exceptional performance in the track and field Olympic Trials. She took first place in the women’s 100 meter final, securing her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Her athletic fortitude set her up to become one of the greatest sprinters on the planet.

