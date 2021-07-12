Downtown Market hosting hiring fair for plethora of open positions

The Downtown Market, a dining marketplace in Grand Rapids, is holding an open job fair for various positions on Tuesday, July 13 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Hosted on the second-floor banquet room, the job fair will provide an opportunity to meet with representatives from the Downtown Market and participating Market Hall merchants.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume and will be able to apply on-site for the openings. No registration is required to attend the event.

Available positions include:

Bartender - Downtown Market

Custodian - Downtown Market

Front of House - Tacos El Cuñado

Front of house/Back of house - Slows Bar-B-Q

Sales Associate - Old World Olive Co.

Popper/Team Member - Dorothy & Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn

Baker/Prep/Dish - Gaby’s Gourmandise

Cashier - Gaby’s Gourmandise

Retail Sales Associate - Spice Merchants

Staff Member - Field & Fire

Back of house/Front of house - Fish Lads

Part-time Prep - Pinktail Poke

Retail Scoop Shop Team Member - Love's Ice Cream & Chocolate

Kitchen Team Member - Juju Bird

Front of House - Juju Bird

For more information and details on open positions, visit their website here .

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter . Subscribe to our YouTube channel .