Denver, CO

Metro Caring Reopens Fresh Foods Choice Market

myprimetimenews.com
 19 days ago

Denver, Colorado: Metro Caring, Colorado’s leading anti-hunger organization, is reopening the Fresh Foods Choice Market located at 1100 E 18th Ave., Denver, CO 80218. Metro Caring is excited to announce that we will be reopening our Fresh Foods Choice Market for in-person shopping starting on Thursday, July 8th, by appointment only. We will continue to take every possible step to ensure the safety of our community members during this transition, including a requirement for all onsite staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of August. Every building space, as well as carts and other market materials will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. Please plan on wearing a mask over your nose and mouth while inside the building.

www.myprimetimenews.com

