Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

150,000-acre wildfire in Southern Oregon threatens California power

By Amy Graff
SFGate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA raging fire in southern Oregon disrupted transmission lines and is limiting the flow of electricity from the Pacific Northwest to California and other states. The Bootleg Fire burning in Klamath County tripped off transmission lines on Friday and again Saturday, reducing power supplies to the California Independent System Operator, the agency that manages the state's power grid, by as much as 3,500 megawatts.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Klamath County, OR
Industry
State
California State
County
Klamath County, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Klamath County, OR
Business
Local
California Business
City
Bly, OR
City
Beatty, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
City
Sprague River, OR
Local
California Government
Klamath County, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Southern Oregon#Power Lines#Wildfire#Iso#Flex Alert#The Bootleg Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy