150,000-acre wildfire in Southern Oregon threatens California power
A raging fire in southern Oregon disrupted transmission lines and is limiting the flow of electricity from the Pacific Northwest to California and other states. The Bootleg Fire burning in Klamath County tripped off transmission lines on Friday and again Saturday, reducing power supplies to the California Independent System Operator, the agency that manages the state's power grid, by as much as 3,500 megawatts.www.sfgate.com
