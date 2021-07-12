Prada x adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 Performance Shoe: Buy Now

Adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams are back with another take on the Hu NMD, which is dedicated to N.E.R.D.’s In Search Of… album’s 20th anniversary. The upcoming silhouette is dressed in fresh shades of “Chalk,” “Clear Mint,” “Glow Orange” and “Icy Blue.” The cream upper is crafted from Primeknit material, while the BOOST-equipped midsole is also dressed in the same hue for a tonal look. Elsewhere, the right and left pair have been embroidered with N.E.R.D. in English and Japanese characters respectively. N.E.R.D.’s brain logo on the right heel tab and the number 20 on the left round off the footwear style.