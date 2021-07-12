Prada x adidas A+P Luna Rossa 21 Performance Shoe: Buy Now

Parley and adidas will be extending their collaboratory efforts this season with the brand new 4DFWD that was debuted just a couple of months back. adidas initially debuted the 4DFWD silhouette back in May and now just shortly after, they have already tapped Parley for a more sustainable design. Taking previously released 3D shoes and improving on the technology, the 4DFWD uses a lattice midsole that propels runners forward three times as previous silhouettes. For design purposes, this offering sports a black primeknit base with the additional Parley Esque teal blue embroidery and white Three Stripes branding on the sides. Parley x adidas branded tongues, a black 4D midsole, and a black outsole finish off the design effortlessly.
