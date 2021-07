Demna Gvasalia‘s Balenciaga is not finished with the chunky dad sneaker trend as it has just dropped its latest silhouette: the Runner. Available in triple black, all white, or a standout “White/Dark Red/Grey/Black” iteration, the sneaker follows on from recent new styles such as the X-Pander and various takes on its Track Sneaker. Like the X-Pander, the Runner is a much-needed elevation following the house’s transition into producing incredibly popular sneakers such as the Triple S, serving up a silhouette that’s very much a sign of the times while paying attention to what has made its styles so successful.