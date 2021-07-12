Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Judge eyes sanctions on pro-Trump lawyers who claimed voter fraud

By Jan Wolfe, David Thomas
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aP4lD_0auR7n2t00
Sidney Powell, an attorney later disavowed by the Trump campaign, participates in a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani (not pictured) at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday appeared likely to reprimand Sidney Powell, a former campaign lawyer for Donald Trump, and other attorneys over a lawsuit they filed in Michigan seeking to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit suggested the pro-Trump lawyers should have investigated the Republican former president's voter fraud claims more carefully before suing.

"Should an attorney be sanctioned for his or her failure to withdraw allegations the attorney came to know were untrue?," Parker said during a court hearing via video conference. "Is that sanctionable behavior?"

She said she thought affidavits in the case had been submitted in "bad faith."

Parker held the hearing to determine whether Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers should be disciplined for a lawsuit they filed last November that made baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the U.S. presidential election in Michigan.

They are not the only lawyers allied with Trump to land in hot water for supporting his false claims that his election defeat was the result of fraud. New York state and Washington, D.C., in recent weeks suspended former New York City Mayor and Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani's law license after finding he lied in supporting Trump's claims.

Parker dismissed the Michigan lawsuit last December, saying in a written decision that Powell's voter fraud claims were "nothing but speculation and conjecture" and that, in any event, the Texas lawyer waited too long to file her lawsuit.

'REALLY FANTASTICAL'

Parker did not rule during the hearing on whether she would impose judicial sanctions on Powell, of Dallas, and her co-counsel, or refer them to a regulatory body for disbarment proceedings. She said she would issue a written ruling "in due course."

But she spent a large portion of the hearing grilling Powell and the other attorneys on whether they vetted affidavits claiming voter fraud in Michigan before filing them in federal court.

"I don't think I've ever seen an affidavit that makes so many leaps. This is really fantastical," Parker said. "So my question to counsel here is: How could any of you as officers of the court present this affidavit?"

Powell asserted the hundreds of pages of affidavits showed they had conducted due diligence, and that the only way to test them would have been at trial or a hearing on evidence they have gathered. Her co-counsel repeatedly called for such an evidentiary hearing.

Starting in January, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other government lawyers asked the judge to discipline the pro-Trump lawyers, saying they had filed a frivolous lawsuit full of typos and factual errors and should be held accountable.

"What they filed was an embarrassment to the legal profession," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said during Monday's hearing. "This was a sloppy and careless effort."

Powell represented Trump's campaign when he tried to overturn last Nov. 3's presidential election in the courts. His campaign distanced itself from Powell after she claimed without evidence at a Nov. 19 news conference that electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots to Biden.

On Nov. 25, a team of lawyers led by Powell filed a lawsuit on behalf of Michigan Republicans alleging rampant voter fraud. They also sought to have Trump named the winner of the Midwestern state's election, giving him Michigan's votes in the U.S. Electoral College, which formally elects the winner of presidential races.

During the hearing, Parker asked Powell and her co-counsel why they did not voluntarily dismiss their Michigan case on Dec. 14 when the Electoral College confirmed Biden's victory.

"Why did the plaintiffs not recognize this lawsuit as moot and dismiss it on that date?," Parker asked.

Donald Campbell, a Michigan attorney representing Powell and the other lawyers, replied that the election was "fluid" and unpredictable and that the pro-Trump legal team believed its lawsuit was still viable after Dec. 14.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Washington and David Thomas in Chicago; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis

David Thomas reports on the business of law, including law firm strategy, hiring, mergers and litigation. He is based out of Chicago. He can be reached at d.thomas@thomsonreuters.com and on Twitter @DaveThomas5150.

Comments / 682

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
184K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Lawyers#Electronic Voting#Democratic#Republicans#Midwestern#The Electoral College#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Trump's rough day hints at limits of his power over GOP

WASHINGTON — For someone his political party still can’t quit, Donald Trump sure had a rough day on Tuesday. The House’s Jan. 6 committee heard testimony from the Capitol police who fought with rioters on that day, with excommunicated Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., taking starring roles on the committee.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

DOJ: State audits of 2020 election could violate federal law

The Justice Department on Wednesday issued a second warning to states that so-called audits of the 2020 election could violate federal laws, emphasizing the agency's intent to protect voting rights. Why it matters: Several counties and states across the U.S. have completed or considered audits amid former President Trump's baseless...
Georgia Statetheintelligencer.com

Georgia asks judge to toss DOJ lawsuit targeting voting law

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is asking a judge to toss out a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the state's sweeping new election law. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday in federal court in Atlanta, lawyers for the state called the lawsuit “a politicized intrusion” into the state's constitutional authority to regulate its elections. The state's election laws “are reasonable, non-discriminatory, and well within the mainstream of election laws across the country,” they wrote.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

DOJ won't protect GOP Rep. Mo Brooks in insurrection lawsuit

Washington (CNN) — The Justice Department on Tuesday rejected a request from GOP Rep. Mo Brooks to protect him from a civil lawsuit against him and former President Donald Trump concerning the January 6 insurrection. The lawsuit was brought earlier this year by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California. Brooks,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump snubs Bush by endorsing Paxton in Texas AG race

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his bid for re-election, snubbing George P. Bush despite his firm support after Trump has belittled some members of the Bush family. "Ken is strong on Crime, Border Security, the Second Amendment, Election Integrity and, above...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Donald Trump Says GOP Being 'Absolutely Savaged' by Democrats in Infrastructure

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Republican leadership for working with Democrats in what he described as the "so-called 'bipartisan' infrastructure bill." In a statement, paid for by his Save America PAC, Trump wrote that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his group of "RINOS" (Republicans in name only) want to complete the deal done "at any cost" to show they can work with the "Radical Left Democrats."

Comments / 682

Community Policy