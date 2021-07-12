Grand Island man arrested, another in stable condition following Saturday shooting

A Grand Island man is in jail on an attempted murder charge, while another is in stable condition following a shooting Saturday night. Tyler Manka, 26, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony (firearm), prohibited person in possession of a deadly weapon (firearm), prohibited person in possession of a deadly weapon (knife), unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal trespassing, attempted second-degree assault, use of a weapon (firearm) to commit a felony, terroristic threats, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and tampering with evidence.