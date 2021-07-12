Cancel
Orange County, FL

Orange County residents on guard after alligator kills dog on popular trail

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 19 days ago
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — An Orange County woman lost her pet dog after it was attacked by an alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The attack happened Thursday evening as a woman was walking her dog along the West Orange Trail in Winter Garden.

FWC said the dog had chased a duck into a pond in the area when it was attacked and killed by the alligator.

Residents in the area said there are at least two alligators that they know were in the pond and a smaller pond nearby.

One man said the alligator ended up near his house a few months ago, and he lives just a few blocks from the pond where the dog was killed.

FWC confirmed the alligator was captured and killed.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
