Super Mario 64 Breaks an Unexpected Record by Selling for 1.5 Million Dollars at Auction
According to BBC News, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo 64 sold at auction for 1.5 million dollars. Super Mario 64, released back in 1996, was a launch title for the Nintendo 64. The game would go on to become the best-selling game for the console with nearly 12 million copies sold. Over time, the game would see a handful of re-releases and would set the stage for future 3D Mario titles (and, arguably, other 3D platformers), cementing its place in video game history.www.themarysue.com
