Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Super Mario 64 Breaks an Unexpected Record by Selling for 1.5 Million Dollars at Auction

By Briana Lawrence
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to BBC News, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo 64 sold at auction for 1.5 million dollars. Super Mario 64, released back in 1996, was a launch title for the Nintendo 64. The game would go on to become the best-selling game for the console with nearly 12 million copies sold. Over time, the game would see a handful of re-releases and would set the stage for future 3D Mario titles (and, arguably, other 3D platformers), cementing its place in video game history.

www.themarysue.com

Comments / 0

The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
430
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Super Nes#Bbc News#Worldrecord#N64 Nintendo 1996#Heritageauctions#Heritage Auctions#Nes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
FIFANintendo Life

Soapbox: Nintendo Switch Online's Library Is A Snapshot Of '90s Gaming Shelves

Another trio of classic games have just been announced for Nintendo’s subscriber-only Virtual Console replacement, this time Claymates, Jelly Boy, and Bombuzal. They all have one very special thing in common: They’re all games nobody asked for, and nobody wanted. Nintendo could have released anything at all — like… let’s...
Video Gamesclutchpoints.com

A New Blinfolded Super Mario Bros. Speedrun Record has just been set

When you first think about it, beating Super Mario Bros. is already a challenge in itself. But beating the entire game in less than 12 minutes all the while being blindfolded is just completely bonkers. Apparently, Speedrunner Crescendo was able to beat Super Mario Bros. in just 11 minutes and 55 seconds. Now that’s some real dedication.
Video GamesA.V. Club

Let's check in on the people speedrunning Super Mario while blindfolded

This summer’s edition of Games Done Quick, a livestreamed charity marathon where speedrunners try to set new records for beating games way too quickly, featured two players annihilating childhood memories of being pretty decent on the Nintendo by playing through Super Marios Bros. and Super Mario 64 while blindfolded. It’s...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

The Original Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Being Remastered In 4K

While the 1993 live-action adaptation of Super Mario Bros. now lives in infamy as one of the most bizarre video game adaptations ever conceived, there's a lesser-acknowledged animated movie that predates it by seven years to stand as the first-ever game-to-film project released in cinemas. Known as Super Mario Bros.:...
Dallas, TXwxxv25.com

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game. A spokesman did not immediately respond to an...
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Review – Let’s-a Golf

Mario Golf: Super Rush is a wonderfully chaotic and surprisingly accurate golf game. I wish there was a bit more content, but the creative boss fights and variety of different golf modes make Super Rush a unique and incredibly fun sports game. Mario Golf: Super Rush. Developer: Camelot Software Planning.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why is Super Mario called like that? This is the origin of the name

Donkey Kong’s 40th anniversary also marks Super Mario’s birthday. No, not from the plumber games, but from the character himself. Nintendo’s arcade hero about to be PopeyeBut the Japanese were unable to use the license and modified Radar Scope, a failed 1980 title, which ended up becoming the gorilla hit.
Video GamesIFLScience

3D-Printed Robotic Hand Successfully Plays Super Mario Bros

The first level of the original Super Mario Bros game is a piece of cake for most people, but has always represented a major hurdle for robot-kind – until now. According to a new study in the journal Science Advances, researchers have created a 3D-printed robotic hand that has sufficient agility and finesse to operate a video game controller, and can complete the first level of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) classic in under 90 seconds.
Video GamesInverse

Mario Golf: Super Rush tier list: Which characters are best?

The characters are at the heart of Mario Golf: Super Rush. While all of them are lovable in their own ways, some are certainly better than others in a practical sense. Many characters excel at hitting the ball far, while others are top choices for speed golf. So whether you’re...
Video GamesThe Verge

Super Mario 64 probably won’t be the last million-dollar video game

Earlier this month, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 sold for $1,560,000 at auction, a staggering price that nearly doubled a record set just two days before by a similarly pristine copy of The Legend of Zelda. The auctions could mark just the beginning of even more eye-poppingly large video game sales. It seems very likely that Mario’s first 3D adventure won’t be the last game to command a million-dollar sum.
Gamblingthenerdstash.com

Which Retro Games Hold Up Today and Haven’t Lost Their Charm?

There is little doubt that gaming is a big deal now, and many people love to do it. Since its early bedroom origins, this way of staying entertained has really grown to become more mainstream recently. Gaming now generates hundreds of billions per year in revenue and sees top franchises such as Call of Duty shift millions of units when a new installment is launched. It shows that games last!
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Mortal Kombat 11 Smashes Records – Selling 11 Million Copies To Date

Warner Bros. today has just announced that “Mortal Kombat 11” has surpassed 12 million copies sold, since its release in March of 2019. The franchise also celebrates new records set as, it has sold 73 million copies on consoles to date, and an impressive 138 million downloads of the mobile game.
Electronicsdesignlisticle.com

TAG Heuer Connected Super Mario

Tag Heuer recently launched a special edition smartwatch. The special edition smartwatch is adopting the theme of one of the popular video games. More specifically, the latest Tag Heuer smartwatch is themed on a video game made by Nintendo, Super Mario. Concept. For Tag Heuer, the announcement of a special...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

We visited a brand new arcade in 2021, what was it like?

Despite having an on-or-offline world of current gen entertainment at my fingertips, as well as a Raspberry Pi that enables me to access a treasure trove of retro goodness, I am still very much a sucker for the old-school physical act of playing an honest to goodness arcade game in its physical form. There is something magical about the whole experience – from the bezels and art designs of the cabinets, to the CRT screens, and the often-punishing difficulty. And of course the social aspect that was part of my formative gaming years as a child.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Handheld Zelda Games

The Legend Of Zelda series games has enamored fans for years since the original release all the way back in 1986. While the console games have been amazing, some of the handheld titles show the best of what the series has to offer by far. While some are older now,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy