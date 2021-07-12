Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton & More to Play Two-Night CMA Summer Jam Concert
The stars will light up the night sky in Nashville on July 27 and 28 when the Country Music Association hosts the two-night CMA Summer Jam at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater. The show, which will be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime ABC special slated to air later this summer, will feature sets from Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam on the first night.www.billboard.com
