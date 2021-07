During his visit, Erdogan announced the partial reopening of Varosha, an abandoned town that has remained fenced off from Greek Cypriots since the 1974 invasion when 15,000 locals fled their homes. The town has remained inaccessible and in a military zone but was had coastal portions reopened last year for public use. Erdogan now seeks to establish a phase two to increase the civilian population. UN resolutions have already demanded the return of the land to Cyprus. Greek Cypriots were encouraged to not seek to return yet due to instability and concern for their treatment.