England Soccer Fans Decried By Boris Johnson, Prince William and Piers Morgan For Racism Against Own Team After Euros Loss

A government minister has claimed it would be “truly extraordinary” for Labour to claim that Boris Johnson was guilty of racism in a heated exchange in the House of Commons.Home Office minister Victoria Atkins was grilled by MPs on what action the government would take to make sure stronger action is taken against racist abuse on social media.Labour MP Zarah Sultana asked the minister what she thought of Mr Johnson “when he was describing black people as piccaninnies with watermelon smiles, when he used newspaper columns to mock Muslim women … when he refused to condemn the booing of...