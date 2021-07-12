Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

England Soccer Fans Decried By Boris Johnson, Prince William and Piers Morgan For Racism Against Own Team After Euros Loss

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnglish soccer fans are being called out for resorting to brutal racist tirades after their national team lost the Euro 2020 final Sunday. With the match tied 1-1 through extra time, Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalty kicks. Three Black players for England, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalty kicks during the shootout, and have since been the target of racist attacks.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#English Soccer#British Royal Family#Uk#Kensingtonroyal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

‘Truly extraordinary’ to accuse Boris Johnson of racism, minister claims

A government minister has claimed it would be “truly extraordinary” for Labour to claim that Boris Johnson was guilty of racism in a heated exchange in the House of Commons.Home Office minister Victoria Atkins was grilled by MPs on what action the government would take to make sure stronger action is taken against racist abuse on social media.Labour MP Zarah Sultana asked the minister what she thought of Mr Johnson “when he was describing black people as piccaninnies with watermelon smiles, when he used newspaper columns to mock Muslim women … when he refused to condemn the booing of...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mirror

Boris Johnson begs England to 'please, please be careful' as he braces for catastrophe

Boris Johnson tonight begged the nation for caution as fears mount the 'Freedom Day' he green-lighted will plunge the country back into Covid catastrophe. In a desperate last-minute plea, the Prime Minister appealed directly to the public to "please, please, please be cautious" when legal restrictions were dropped on Monday amid the "extreme contagiousness" of the Delta variant.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince William delights royal fans with rare personal message

The Duke of Cambridge delighted royal fans on Saturday by sending a rare personal tweet to wish the British and Irish Lions good luck in their first test game. Prince William is a keen sports fan and couldn't resist passing on his good wishes to the rugby union team ahead of their battle against South Africa in Cape Town.
SocietyPosted by
SPORTbible

Olympics Commentator Sacked After Making A Racist Remark On Air

A commentator at the Olympics has been sacked after making a racist remark live on air. Dimosthenis Karmiris, an experienced Greek broadcaster, made the shocking comment after watching South Korean Jeoung Young-sik beat his compatriot Panagiotis Gionis in the third round of the men's table tennis tournament. On 27 July,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

(Reuters) - American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a “nasty feeling” after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women’s pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and...
Soccerinews.co.uk

Piers Morgan reveals he got Covid watching England in Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Piers Morgan has told how he thinks he caught coronavirus while watching England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who has had both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, thinks he may have contracted the deadly virus after thousands of ticketless fans stormed into the stadium.
WorldPosted by
Indy100

Piers Morgan reveals he caught Covid at Euro 2020 final despite being double jabbed

Piers Morgan has revealed he’s had a “long ten days” of battling Covid after he caught the virus amid the chaos of the Euro 2020 final. Announcing the news via Twitter on Saturday afternoon, the outspoken broadcaster, 56, said he had suffered a raging fever, coughing fits and other coronavirus-related ailments, despite having received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZenecavaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy