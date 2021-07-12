England Soccer Fans Decried By Boris Johnson, Prince William and Piers Morgan For Racism Against Own Team After Euros Loss
English soccer fans are being called out for resorting to brutal racist tirades after their national team lost the Euro 2020 final Sunday. With the match tied 1-1 through extra time, Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalty kicks. Three Black players for England, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalty kicks during the shootout, and have since been the target of racist attacks.www.mediaite.com
